Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Seen In The Hamptons Together After Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted again following their split — suggesting things may very well be back on between the model and the NBA Star. Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, were spotted in The Hamptons at a Bridgehampton’s McNamara’s liquor store on July 1, per Us Weekly. The two reportedly arrived around 5 p.m. EST via a black SUV to load up on provisions ahead of the 4th of July.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” the source said to the publication. They also added that she was “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which people in the liquor store joked about.” Kendall launched her successful tequila line, which comes in three variations, in summer 2021. The source also spilled that the duo picked up a case of popular Whispering Angel rosé wine, which hails from France.

It was reported that Kendall and Devin called it quits after two years of dating in June 2022 as she felt that he wasn’t “as serious as she was” about the relationship. “Devin is very upset about the whole thing and he definitely hasn’t even begun to move on,” the source began to HL. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” they added to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 23.

Since breaking up, the pair were also spotted on a Malibu getaway — marking the first hint that things weren’t over for good. The two dined at the exclusive Soho House on the beach on Sunday, June 26, staying low key in sunglasses. Devin also “liked” a post of Kenny’s, which showed her sunbathing in just a baseball hat and nothing else.