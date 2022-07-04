Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Seen In The Hamptons Together After Split

Fresh off their Malibu getaway, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were reportedly spotted at a Bridgehampton liquor store ahead of the 4th of July.

July 4, 2022 11:27AM EDT
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall and boyfriend Devin Booker are back in Los Angeles after a weekend in Italy in celebration of Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker. The couple was out and about heading into a business building in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BroadImage/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted again following their split — suggesting things may very well be back on between the model and the NBA Star. Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, were spotted in The Hamptons at a Bridgehampton’s McNamara’s liquor store on July 1, per Us Weekly. The two reportedly arrived around 5 p.m. EST via a black SUV to load up on provisions ahead of the 4th of July.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” the source said to the publication. They also added that she was “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which people in the liquor store joked about.” Kendall launched her successful tequila line, which comes in three variations, in summer 2021. The source also spilled that the duo picked up a case of popular Whispering Angel rosé wine, which hails from France.

Kendall Jenner is seen with Devin Booker during their two year relationship. (BroadImage/Shutterstock)

It was reported that Kendall and Devin called it quits after two years of dating in June 2022 as she felt that he wasn’t “as serious as she was” about the relationship. “Devin is very upset about the whole thing and he definitely hasn’t even begun to move on,” the source began to HL. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” they added to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 23.

Since breaking up, the pair were also spotted on a Malibu getaway — marking the first hint that things weren’t over for good. The two dined at the exclusive Soho House on the beach on Sunday, June 26, staying low key in sunglasses. Devin also “liked” a post of Kenny’s, which showed her sunbathing in just a baseball hat and nothing else.

