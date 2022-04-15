Kendall Jenner Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Sexy New Photos For Her Tequila 818

Kendall Jenner knows how to market her tequila brand! The 26-year-old model wore just a blue pair of bikini bottoms and nothing else as she posed poolside on Friday, April 15, holding onto a bottle of her own 818 Tequila (specifically the brown Añejo version). The brunette turned hear head to the blue swimming pool, keeping her eyes covered with sunglasses as she soaked up the sun. “@drink818 by the pool,” she wrote.

The next slide revealed pink floaties spelling out 818 — specifically the area code for Calabasas and the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. In the next, her red manicured hand held a small blanco bottle of 818 tequila, followed by a peak at a white box filled with the product, and finally, her brand’s custom airstream! Since launch, the brand was been a success on social media, with many of Kendall’s close friends like Hailey Baldwin and her sisters also supporting.

The Kardashians on Hulu star launched her 818 tequila brand in 2021 after months of teasing online. The passion project was born out of her own love of drinking tequila when out-and-about, she said at the time. Sustainability was also at the forefront of what Kenny wanted to achieve through creating her own label. “[I wanted] something that was like approachable and aesthetically pleasing and socially aware and gender-neutral…[and] friendly to the planet,” she said to Jimmy Fallon in May 2021.

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters In Bikinis: See Photos Of Kim & More Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

At the time, the supermodel was under fire for culturally appropriating Mexican culture, which is where tequila was created originally. “At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco,” she also said on the late night show. “Along with saving the planet, it’s important for us to be friendly to the community as well,” she added.