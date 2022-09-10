Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling

Kendall rocked a monochromatic dress as she got close to her NBA star beau during another romantic outing following their reunion.

By:
September 10, 2022 4:54PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker seen holding hands after attending Fai Khadra’s birthday at Zero Bond in New York City. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall and boyfriend Devin Booker are back in Los Angeles after a weekend in Italy in celebration of Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker. The couple was out and about heading into a business building in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive at a party following New York Fashion Week. (Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

The outing comes after several romantic dates by the picture-perfect pair. Since getting back together, Kendall and Devin have been spotted at a few parties and dinners looking like they picked up right where they left off in June, when they quietly ended their very private two-year romance.

Back when the split was announced, a source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411, and it sounds like Kendall called it off because Devin wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their love match. “Devin is very upset about the whole thing and he definitely hasn’t even begun to move on,” the source began. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker held hands at the after party. (Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the subject of having kids came into play during the breakup. “Kendall does love Devin, but she does not feel like they are on the same page in terms of their feelings for each other and in terms of what they ultimately want out of a relationship. All of Kendall‘s sisters (and brother Rob even) have children now and Kendall is the only one that is still not even close to getting there. This just makes her feel slightly like the odd one out. Her mom and sisters are always asking her, ‘So when are you going to have children?’ Her answer is always the same, which is that she doesn’t know.”

More From Our Partners

ad