Kendall Jenner Rocks Bikini Bottoms & Sits On Devin Booker’s Lap In Cute PDA Photo

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together and now there’s official photo evidence! The 26-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Story on August 2 to share some snapshots of her woodsy retreat, and in the final post was what fans have been craving: A no-mistake picture of her with Devin! In the photo (seen below), Kendall donned bikini bottoms and an oversized white graphic tee and sat on her 25-year-old NBA star beau’s lap. Devin sat in a wooden chair and fully supported Kendall while wearing blue swim trunks and black slides. The happy couple appeared to be looking at something in the distance as Devin sweetly grabbed onto Kendall’s right ankle and she sipped on a bottled beverage.

Kendall posted this pic with Devin on her instagram story (and deleted) SCREAMINGGG pic.twitter.com/Oy5e8pwgxC — booken (@kendallxdevin) August 2, 2022

The photo is the first official snapshot of the Phoenix Suns player and Tequila 818 founder since HollywoodLife confirmed they were back together after their breakup following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” a KarJenner source told HL EXCLUSIVELY on July 19. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.” Kendall originally broke up with Devin after feeling like he was “clearly not on the same page” as her when it came to their future together.

The couple of two years’ romance seemed to be back on almost as quickly as it was called off, as they were spotted at Malibu’s SoHo House on June 26, and on July 17, Kendall shared what fans believe to be a photo of her and Devin at Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg’s wedding. Kendall kept the reconciliation on the down-low, though, and did not show Devin’s face in the wedding photo so no one could confirm the man behind her was actually Devin. Kendall and Devin gave fans an even stronger reason to believe they were back on after the basketball player’s July 28 Instagram post looked almost identical to photos Kendall shared of a nature-filled getaway two weeks earlier.

While the pair seem to be thrilled to be back together, they may be celebrating more soon. In June, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Devin’s friends think he might put a ring on Kendall’s finger. “It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention,” they explained “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”

As long as Kendall and Devin are happy, that’s all that matters!