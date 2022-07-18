Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Devin Booker At Friend’s Wedding After Split Speculation

Despite recent buzz about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker possibly splitting, the two seemed very much back on while attending a friend's wedding over the weekend.

July 18, 2022 7:52AM EDT
Kendall Jenner seemingly confirmed that she and Devin Booker are back together with a photo of the pair at Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg’s wedding on July 17. Kendall took to her Instagram Story to share various photos of herself in a stunning, skintight green gown for the occasion. In one shot, a man appeared behind her, with his hands around her waist while wearing a tux. Although Kendall didn’t show off her face or the man’s face, another guest’s video from the event revealed that Devin was, in fact, her date to the wedding. This comes less than one month after it was reported that the two had broken up after two years together.

Kendall and Devin started dating in 2020 and proved just how serious their relationship was when he was her plus one to sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, lavish Italy wedding in May. However, on June 22, reports surfaced that Kendall and Devin had broken up. However, they were spotted together in Malibu just days later, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that the breakup might not be permanent.

“[Devin’s] back to wooing [Kendall] like when they first met,” our source explained. “It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention. Their friends all keep saying how they’re just waiting for them to get back together. They truly don’t believe Kendall and Devin are done for good.”

The two spent Fourth of July weekend together in the Hamptons, and then Kendall further proved that things were back on when she wore a t-shirt supporting Devin’s basketball team, the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of the July 17 wedding, Kendall and Devin were also seen vacationing with friends. The lovebirds are definitely taking advantage of the NBA off-season and making sure to spend as much time together as possible!

