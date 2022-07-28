Devin Booker Appears To Confirm Tropical Vacation With Kendall Jenner Amid Split Rumors

Fans believe Devin Booker just confirmed that he is indeed back with Kendall Jenner following their split in June, and the proof is all in the pictures. The 25-year-old Phoenix Suns player took to Instagram on July 28 to show off a snapshot from his recent tropical vacation, and it appears to be quite similar to photos the 26-year-old supermodel posted two weeks ago. In the photo Devin shared, which can be seen below, he posed on a cliff that offered a view of the rocky waters below. He also shared a picture of a large waterfall on his Instagram Story.

A quick glance at the below slideshow shared by Kendall on July 14 shows a waterfall that looks eerily similar to the one Devin showed in his Story. Plus, a video within the oldest Jenner sister’s carousel showed her running out of water surrounded by cliffs that look nearly identical to the ones in Devin’s recent snapshot. A further look at the video reveals a person floating in the water behind her, which could quite possibly be Devin. Of course, coincidences happen, but this is not the first time Devin and Kendall have posted pictures on their respective accounts from the same trip with a bit of a gap between them.

In July 2020, amid rumors that the pair were casually dating, Devin and Kendall posted nearly identical pictures of what appeared to be from the bright orange mountains of Arizona just days apart from one another. In Devin’s July 13 post, he shared a carousel of snaps that showed him hiking in Sedona’s Slide Rock State Park. On July 18, Kendall posed in a black bikini on orange cliff as she took in the view with her iPhone. The next photo showed her walking down to a boat in the turquoise blue waters below.

Following the discreet trip that was likely taken together, Kendall and Devin didn’t try to hide their romance and were going strong until directly after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian wedding at the end of May. According to a source close to the couple, Kendall ended things because she did not feel like she and Devin were on the same page about their future together.

“Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The source also noted that while Kendall has no plans to start a family any time soon, she does see that for herself, and Devin seemed to be more focused on his NBA career. “Devin was clearly not on the same page and explained how there’s much more he wants to do in life,” they explained. “She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately it’s not what she wants.”

However, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted together several times following their hiatus. First, they were seen enjoying the afternoon at SoHo House in Malibu, Calif. on June 26. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Devin “liked” the carousel of photos Kendall shared that day. Then, Kendall shared a discreet photo of a man in a black suit — thought to be Devin — grabbing her waist with their right hand at Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg’s July 17 wedding.

Furthermore, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on July 19 that Devin was working hard to win Kendall back and continue the two years they had happily spent together. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up. The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin,” the source explained. “He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage.”

Devin also promised Kendall the future she wants with him, according to another source. “Since their split, Devin has gone above and beyond. He has showered Kendall with the kind of love she deserves and promised her that he wants the same things she does out of their relationship, which is to one day be married and start a family,” they divulged. “He told her he cannot imagine his life without her.”