Kendall Jenner Rocks Plunging Top For Date Night With Devin Booker: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker stayed close to each other as they both rocked stylish outfits while leaving Catch restaurant in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night.

By:
August 28, 2022 12:20PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall and boyfriend Devin Booker are back in Los Angeles after a weekend in Italy in celebration of Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker. The couple was out and about heading into a business building in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, proved their relationship is strong once again during their latest outing together. The model and basketball player were photographed leaving Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday night and the former’s epic black plunging crop top was a memorable one. She paired it with black leather pants and added light patterned heels as her hair was down and she stayed close to her beau.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker during their date night on Saturday. (GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID)

Devin wore a long-sleeved white top that had a Method Man graphic printed on the front, loose blue jeans, and white high top sneakers. He had some facial hair on this chin area and appeared relaxed as he walked in front of Kendall. The lovebirds didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they enjoyed their night out.

Kendall and Devin’s latest outing comes just a few weeks after they confirmed they were back together after a break when they appeared in a photo Kendall posted to Instagram. In the snapshot, the dark-haired beauty was sitting on the hunk’s lap as they spent time on a porch outside together and looked in front of them. Kendall was also drinking from a bottle as she wore a white t-shirt and bikini bottoms.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker walking during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Before that, they were also seen in The Hamptons around the July 4th holiday. They reportedly shopped at Bridgehampton’s McNamara’s liquor store and although there was no PDA, it sparked rumors of a reconciliation since they weren’t seen together for a while after a reported split in June. “There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” the source told Us Weekly. They were “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which people in the liquor store joked about.”

When Kendall’s not getting attention for her hangouts with Devin, she’s doing so with her family hangouts. She was recently seen going to dinner with her sister Kylie Jenner and friend Fai Khadra at Wally’s restaurant in Brentwood, CA. Like her latest outing with Devin, she rocked a stylish black outfit that matched Kylie’s own long black fitted dress.

More From Our Partners

ad