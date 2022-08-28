Kendall Jenner Rocks Plunging Top For Date Night With Devin Booker: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, proved their relationship is strong once again during their latest outing together. The model and basketball player were photographed leaving Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday night and the former’s epic black plunging crop top was a memorable one. She paired it with black leather pants and added light patterned heels as her hair was down and she stayed close to her beau.

Devin wore a long-sleeved white top that had a Method Man graphic printed on the front, loose blue jeans, and white high top sneakers. He had some facial hair on this chin area and appeared relaxed as he walked in front of Kendall. The lovebirds didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they enjoyed their night out.

Kendall and Devin’s latest outing comes just a few weeks after they confirmed they were back together after a break when they appeared in a photo Kendall posted to Instagram. In the snapshot, the dark-haired beauty was sitting on the hunk’s lap as they spent time on a porch outside together and looked in front of them. Kendall was also drinking from a bottle as she wore a white t-shirt and bikini bottoms.

Before that, they were also seen in The Hamptons around the July 4th holiday. They reportedly shopped at Bridgehampton’s McNamara’s liquor store and although there was no PDA, it sparked rumors of a reconciliation since they weren’t seen together for a while after a reported split in June. “There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” the source told Us Weekly. They were “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which people in the liquor store joked about.”

When Kendall’s not getting attention for her hangouts with Devin, she’s doing so with her family hangouts. She was recently seen going to dinner with her sister Kylie Jenner and friend Fai Khadra at Wally’s restaurant in Brentwood, CA. Like her latest outing with Devin, she rocked a stylish black outfit that matched Kylie’s own long black fitted dress.