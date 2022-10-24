Kendall Jenner Is Joined By Dad Caitlyn For BF Devin Booker’s Basketball Game: Photos

Kendall Jenner and her dad Caitlyn both cheered on the reality star’s boyfriend Devin Booker at the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, October 23. The father, 72, and daughter, 26, sat on the sidelines to enjoy the game, where Devin, 25, and his team defeated the Clippers. Caitlyn and Kendall looked like they had fun together as they had some snacks and watched the game.

Kendall stunned in a puffy orange jacket and leather pants as she went to support her beau. She carried a simple black purse and wore her hair in a tight bun for the game. Caitlyn rocked a black top and light blue jeans, plus some comfy-looking sneakers for the game. Just like her daughter, the former athlete carried a black purse with her. The two ladies both chilled up in the stands, enjoying some popcorn in some of the photos together, per DailyMail.

Aside from enjoying the game, Caitlyn and Kendall were also seen outside the game buying chocolate from a child who was selling candy bars outside the arena. Both women spoke to the young entrepreneur along with another friend who paid him for the sweets. Kendall had a huge smile on and clearly thought the young boy was adorable.

Kendall clearly had a very busy weekend! Aside from cheering on her boyfriend, she also had a blast going to Doja Cat’s birthday with her pals Hailey and Justin Bieber. The two models are very close, and they both wore similar, black, lingerie outfits for the “Kiss Me More” popstar’s celebration on Friday evening.

Kendall and her dad are definitely super close. The pair have been spotted out and about, getting dinner together on a number of occasions. Over the summer, Caitlyn supported her daughter by attending the special 818 Tequila launch party in August. At the time, sources close to Caitlyn revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was worried about being around the other members of the Kardashian family at the event. “She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the insider said. “She is her true self now and she has a great relationship with Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall, her biological daughters. That is what is most important to Caitlyn.”