Kendall Jenner Bonds With Hailey Bieber After Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West Bashed Her

Kendall Jenner, 26, is not letting her former brother-in-law’s online rants stop her from hanging out with her friend Hailey Bieber, 25. The two models were spotted leaving a Pilates class in Los Angeles together on Oct. 10, just days after Kanye West, 45, come at Hailey on Instagram. For the workout session, Kendall sported a white sports bra paired with a white long-sleeved crop top and black leggings. She completed the stylish look with black Nike sneakers, brown sunglasses, and an N-95 face mask.

Hailey, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, 28, opted for a mocha-colored monochromatic look. The 25-year-old looked stunning in yoga pants, a sports bra, and a washed-out grey denim jacket. And to make her cozy look even more comfortable, the model opted for a pair of fuzzy beige Prada slides. In addition, both of the beauties carried black bags for the bestie gym hangout.

But days before they two hit the Pilates class, Kim Kardashian‘s ex chose to call out Hailey in a since-deleted Instagram post. While the Yeezy designer praised his ex, Vinetria, he also suggested that Hailey got a nose job. “They want corny a*s Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant,” Ye wrote on Oct. 6. Following Ye’s attacks on Hailey, a source close to Justin told TMZ that the singer has decided to end his friendship with the “Heartless” rapper. The source claimed that Kanye has “gone way too far” to be able to continue a friendship together.

After Hailey defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Story, Kanye was not pleased and retaliated online. Initially, Kanye took to Instagram on Oct. 4, to share a photo of the fashion editor with the caption, “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.” But that same day, he went on to claim that he apologized to her and claimed that he even had dinner with Gabriella. Since then, it would appear that Kanye and the Biebers have some bad blood.

The father of Kim’s four kids has not posted on Instagram since Oct. 8, as his account was “restricted” by the app. Kanye violated Instagram’s policies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although the account is currently restricted as of this writing, some of Ye’s posts are still visible, but he is not able to post new content.