Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos

Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.

Kris was all smiles as she chatted up some of the party guests, outside of a bar made out of a trailer. She rocked an extra long, light pink jacket over a matching pair of pants and carried a tiny purse. She also sported a pair of black shades, as she greeted partygoers. She also appeared to be holding a yummy-looking cocktail, which must have had some 818 tequila in it.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn sported a white top with black stripes on it. She also wore a pair of white pants and sandals and carried a large matching purse with her. Before the party, she congratulated her daughter on the brand’s success in an Instagram Story. “Congrats Kendall Jenner,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to drink some 818 tonight.”

Kris also shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the 818 party on her Instagram Stories, including a robotic mixologist making delicious-looking beverages for guests. The celebration naturally took place on 8/18, and it also came as Kendall announced her new Eight Reserve line of tequila, which is a blend of Añejo reserves, as she announced on Instagram.

As her parents reunited at the party, Kendall hosted the evening in style! She sported an elegant off-shoulder, white dress with a leg slit, as she celebrated her brand’s success and introduced the new product. Some of her siblings like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared some glimpses from the party on their Instagram Stories, including the awesome new 8-shaped bottle.