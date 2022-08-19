Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos

The exes both looked stylish as they arrived for a celebration of their older daughter's tequila brand in Malibu on Thursday night.

By:
August 19, 2022 2:24PM EDT
caitlyn jenner, kris jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. The model looked stunning in a white dress as she toasted the new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve from her award-winning 818 Tequila. She was joined by friends and family including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Hailey and Justin Bieber at the party. Other guests including Harry Hudson, Fai Khadra, Renell Medrano, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Zack Bia and Taco. Guests were treated to neat pours of Eight Reserve, custom 818 cocktails and light bites, and posed for photos with a large recreation of the stylish Eight Reserve bottle. *BYLINE: Sophie Sahara/Mega. 18 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. *BYLINE: Sophie Sahara/Mega. Photo credit: Sophie Sahara/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887761_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila Party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian attends her sisters Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party at the Soho house in Malibu. 18 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887664_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mega

Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.

Both Kendall’s parents came out to support the Tequila entrepreneur. (Mega)

Kris was all smiles as she chatted up some of the party guests, outside of a bar made out of a trailer. She rocked an extra long, light pink jacket over a matching pair of pants and carried a tiny purse. She also sported a pair of black shades, as she greeted partygoers. She also appeared to be holding a yummy-looking cocktail, which must have had some 818 tequila in it.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn sported a white top with black stripes on it. She also wore a pair of white pants and sandals and carried a large matching purse with her. Before the party, she congratulated her daughter on the brand’s success in an Instagram Story. “Congrats Kendall Jenner,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to drink some 818 tonight.”

Kris socialized at the party outside the bar. (Mega)

Kris also shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the 818 party on her Instagram Stories, including a robotic mixologist making delicious-looking beverages for guests. The celebration naturally took place on 8/18, and it also came as Kendall announced her new Eight Reserve line of tequila, which is a blend of Añejo reserves, as she announced on Instagram.

Caitlyn carried a bag as she arrived. (Mega)

As her parents reunited at the party, Kendall hosted the evening in style! She sported an elegant off-shoulder, white dress with a leg slit, as she celebrated her brand’s success and introduced the new product. Some of her siblings like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared some glimpses from the party on their Instagram Stories, including the awesome new 8-shaped bottle.

More From Our Partners

ad