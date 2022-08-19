Justin Bieber Struggles To Pull His Oversized Jeans At Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party

The pop star walked into the party wearing baggy jeans and a big hoodie. His wife Hailey was at his side.

By:
August 19, 2022 10:00AM EDT
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila Party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian attends her sisters Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party at the Soho house in Malibu. 18 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887664_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - The Kardashians leave the 818 Tequila party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA. Pictured: Kylie jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Taking things in stride. Justin Bieber traded his usual shorts and sweats for something more fashion-forward during a night out in Malibu on Thursday, Aug. 18. The “Peaches” singer sported giant bleached jeans, which were so baggy he almost tripped over them outside the chic celeb spot Soho House, where JB and other A-listers were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company.

Justin put fashion first as he sauntered into the establishment alongside wife Hailey Bieber. Though his outfit was casual at first glance, the Canadian crooner’s get-up was a bit more daring than normal. He went with super-sized silhouettes, teaming a comfy grey sweatshirt from his own Drew brand with giant jeans, bleached so deep they were almost white. Keeping a low profile, the star pulled his hood up over a tan baseball cap. Blue sneakers peeked out from the frayed hemline of his floor-scraping pants.

Justin Bieber donned ultra baggy shorts while celebrating 818 Tequila with wife Hailey on Aug. 18, 2022. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

The look was daring in more than one way. Justin wore his giant pants without a belt, leaving him to hoist them up with his hands every so often. But he managed to avoid any wardrobe mishaps or stumbles as he made his way inside the eatery.

While JB struggled with his look a bit, his wife Hailey Bieber went with a super-model chic 90s look. She teamed a cropped, tie-front jacket and miniskirt with sheer, thigh-high socks and loafers, showing off her legs in a sexy menswear-inspired style.

The pop star nearly tripped over his giant pants during his night out with wife Hailey. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

The A-list couple was happy to hit the town for some drinks with their famous friends. At the party, they were joined by 818 founder Kendall and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. Also, there to support the model/tequila connoisseur was her niece Stormi, mom Kris Jenner, dad Caitlin Jenner, Kris’ longtime partner Corey Gamble, and family friends Willow and Jaden Smith.

