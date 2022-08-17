Kendall Jenner Lounges In Brown Bikini While Promoting 818 Tequila: Photos

Nothing like some good shameless self-promotion, right?! Kendall Jenner posted a series of new bikini photos on Instagram on Aug. 16, with a bottle of her 818 Tequila positioned perfectly by her side. In the pics, Kendall is rocking a brown bikini and laying on a beach towel on top of a dock. A dog is also jumping in one of the shots. In addition to her swimsuit, Kendall is rocking a baseball cap and sunglasses, with each picture zooming in closer and closer to her face and the top half of her body.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila, named after the Los Angeles area code from where she grew up, in May 2021. Since then, she has been hard at work promoting the brand. She decided to make her own tequila line in order to offer the smoothest tequila with the highest quality ingredients.

It’s been a busy, but relaxing, summer for Kendall, who hasn’t shied away from posting more bikini photos like this on social media. After attending her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, wedding in Italy in May, Kendall has taken a number of low-key vacations throughout the summer. She also spent quite a bit of time with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, following a very brief split in June. Kendall and Devin began dating amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the spring/summer of 2020.

“Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since.” The insider also added that Devin has gotten on the same page as Kendall about marriage and kids in the future, which helped with the reconciliation. “He told her that he cannot imagine his life without her,” the source concluded.