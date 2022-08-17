Kendall Jenner Lounges In Brown Bikini While Promoting 818 Tequila: Photos

While promoting her 818 tequila, Kendall Jenner seized the opportunity to share some new bikini photos of herself lounging on a beach towel.

August 17, 2022 10:14AM EDT
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Nothing like some good shameless self-promotion, right?! Kendall Jenner posted a series of new bikini photos on Instagram on Aug. 16, with a bottle of her 818 Tequila positioned perfectly by her side. In the pics, Kendall is rocking a brown bikini and laying on a beach towel on top of a dock. A dog is also jumping in one of the shots. In addition to her swimsuit, Kendall is rocking a baseball cap and sunglasses, with each picture zooming in closer and closer to her face and the top half of her body.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila, named after the Los Angeles area code from where she grew up, in May 2021. Since then, she has been hard at work promoting the brand. She decided to make her own tequila line in order to offer the smoothest tequila with the highest quality ingredients.

Kendall Jenner lounging in a bikini. (MEGA)

It’s been a busy, but relaxing, summer for Kendall, who hasn’t shied away from posting more bikini photos like this on social media. After attending her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, wedding in Italy in May, Kendall has taken a number of low-key vacations throughout the summer. She also spent quite a bit of time with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, following a very brief split in June. Kendall and Devin began dating amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the spring/summer of 2020.

“Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since.” The insider also added that Devin has gotten on the same page as Kendall about marriage and kids in the future, which helped with the reconciliation. “He told her that he cannot imagine his life without her,” the source concluded.

