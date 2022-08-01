Kendall Jenner Glows In Red Checkered Bikini For Sexy New Summer Photos

Kendall Jenner has practically been living in her bikinis during summer 2022, and she hit us with a new look via Instagram on July 31. The supermodel posted two photos of herself in a red and white, checkered swimsuit. In the first pic, she’s seated cross-legged on a towel, looking directly at the camera. With her makeup-free face glowing, Kendall looks absolutely stunning in the summery shot.

The second image is even sexier, though, as Kendall foregoes showing off her face at all, instead just sharing a close up shot of her body from the neck down. Her full swimsuit is fully on display in the shot. Kendall captioned the series of pics with a simple cherry emoji, as a nod to her red swimsuit.

Kendall has been living her best life this summer, taking a variety of vacations with friends and her boyfriend, Devin Booker. Although the two briefly broke up in June, they wasted no time reconciling. The two spent time together in Malibu and the Hamptons amidst their split, and seemingly proved they were fully back together when they attended a friend’s wedding as a couple in mid-July.

However, Kendall and Devin have never publicly commented on the split themselves. Kendall has always been private about her personal life, and she’s kept tight-lipped about her relationship with Devin for the most part. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, though, that Devin worked hard to win Kendall back after she broke up with him.

“He’s been focused on making her happy ever since [the breakup],” our source explained. “It’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Since the split, Devin has gone above and beyond. He has showered Kendall the kind of love she deserves and promised her that he wants the same things that she does out of their relationship, which is to one day be married and start a family.”