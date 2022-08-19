Kendall Jenner Slays Tight White Dress With Hip-High Slit At Her 818 Tequila Party: Photos

Is there anything Kendall Jenner can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. The 26-year-old rocked a tight white one-shoulder gown that had a plunging hip-high slit on the side of the skirt.

The supermodel opted to wear a form-fitting white Rick Owens Drkshdw Athena One-Shoulder Dress that perfectly matched her new bottle of tequila. The maxi dress was super tight on the bodice and waist while the skirt had a massive slit that started all the way at the top of her hip.

Kendall accessorized with a pair of simple and classic black The Row Bare Sandals and The Row Half Moon Bag, while her glam was stunning. Kendall had her jet-black hair down and pin-straight, adding extensions so that her hair reached the top of her behind.

Kendall has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this dress, she was out in Los Angeles just the other day when she rocked a black bra and a high-waisted ombre maxi skirt with DMY sunnies, putting her tiny waist on display.

Kendall wore a tiny black, low-cut scoop neck bralette with spaghetti straps that showed off major underboob and she styled the top with a high-waisted The Row Kawa Asymmetric Degrade Silk Wrap Skirt. The maxi was tight around her waist and wrapped around on the side leading into a blue ombre at the bottom.

Kendall tied her look together with a pair of black patent leather The Row Loafers, a black leather purse, and skinny black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long, dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves.