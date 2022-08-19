Kendall Jenner Slays Tight White Dress With Hip-High Slit At Her 818 Tequila Party: Photos

Kendall Jenner was the hostess with the mostess when she rocked a skintight, one-shoulder white gown with a thigh-high slit at her 8181 tequila party.

By:
August 19, 2022 11:37AM EDT
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila Party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Sophie Sahara/Mega

Is there anything Kendall Jenner can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. The 26-year-old rocked a tight white one-shoulder gown that had a plunging hip-high slit on the side of the skirt.

Kendall Jenner looked amazing in a white Rick Owens Drkshdw Athena One-Shoulder Dress at her party to celebrate the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. (Sophie Sahara/Mega)

The supermodel opted to wear a form-fitting white Rick Owens Drkshdw Athena One-Shoulder Dress that perfectly matched her new bottle of tequila. The maxi dress was super tight on the bodice and waist while the skirt had a massive slit that started all the way at the top of her hip.

Kendall accessorized her skintight dress with a hip-high slit with a pair of simple & classic black The Row Bare Sandals & The Row Half Moon Bag. (BENS / BACKGRID)

Kendall accessorized with a pair of simple and classic black The Row Bare Sandals and The Row Half Moon Bag, while her glam was stunning. Kendall had her jet-black hair down and pin-straight, adding extensions so that her hair reached the top of her behind.

Kendall has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this dress, she was out in Los Angeles just the other day when she rocked a black bra and a high-waisted ombre maxi skirt with DMY sunnies, putting her tiny waist on display.

Kendall wore a tiny black, low-cut scoop neck bralette with spaghetti straps that showed off major underboob and she styled the top with a high-waisted The Row Kawa Asymmetric Degrade Silk Wrap Skirt. The maxi was tight around her waist and wrapped around on the side leading into a blue ombre at the bottom.

Kendall tied her look together with a pair of black patent leather The Row Loafers, a black leather purse, and skinny black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long, dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves.

