Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Silver Bodysuit At Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian, 41, was in party mode on August 18, roughly two weeks after her split with Pete Davidson, 28. The reality star attended her sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila event in Malibu, California. She looked absolutely incredible in a silver bodysuit that showcased her fabulous body, including her sexy curves. Kim accessorized her look with a pair of knee-high green boots and a miniature silver purse from her favorite brand Balenciaga. She wore her blonde hair down for the event, which took place at SoHo House.

Kim wasn’t the only member of her famous family at Kendall’s 818 Tequila party. Their sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kendall’s dad Caitlyn Jenner were also there. Kim was seen chatting it up with Pete’s close pal and co-star Orlando Bloom at the event. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor laughed and grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Overall, it looked like a wonderful party that Kim showed up in style for!

Although Kim is newly single, having broken up with Pete after nine months of dating, she’s been having plenty of fun lately. She partied on a yacht for her sister Kylie’s 25th birthday, which featured plenty of tequila that the SKIMS founder tried to indulge in. Still, Kim’s life looks way different now after she was so dedicated to her relationship with Pete. The pair, who started dating after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021, ending things once Kim returned to Los Angeles from visiting Pete in Australia as he worked on his new film, Wizards!, alongside Orlando.

“When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up,” a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife about their split EXCLUSIVELY. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.”

The Kardashians star and the comedian still haven’t publicly addressed their split. Fans really thought that Kim found her forever love in Pete after her marriage to Kayne West, 45, ended in so much drama. For now, Kim is focused on her four children (North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3) and all her businesses. Who knows, maybe Kim will found love with someone else sooner than we expect!