Kim Kardashian Rocks Nude Bikini & Thigh High Boots For ‘Gym Time’: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 41, turned a gym into a photoshoot, in her recent post. The reality star took to Instagram on Aug. 13 to share a new video of herself rocking a nude bikini and thigh-high boots as she sits and stands in a fitness area with fitness equipment. Her long blonde hair was down and she gave the camera serious and confident looks as she also filmed herself with a handheld camera while looking in a mirror.

“gym time,” she simply captioned the video, which received a lot of responses from fans. “My gym motivation,” one fan wrote while another called the video “sexy.” A third wrote, “This set up is awesome” and a fourth shared, “Wow.”

Kim’s latest video comes after a source told us the reason why she and her now ex Pete Davidson recently split after nine months of dating. The insider said there “a lot of things stacked up against them” and those things took its toll. “When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, referring to Kim’s visit to Pete on the set of his movie Wizards. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.”

One of Kim’s first major public moments after the split was at her sister Kylie Jenner‘s birthday party. The SKIMS creator hilariously spit out a shot of tequila, in a video that showed her sitting with some of the other party guests. “It’s so f*cking nasty,” she could be heard saying after attempting to drink it.

Kim’s fans didn’t hesitate to share funny comments about Kim’s experience with the alcohol. “younger friends can either make you or break you. Lol,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Kim couldn’t hold it anymore. A third asked why she took a big shot and others just left laughing emojis.