Why Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split Despite ‘Strong Connection’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shocked fans after announcing their split last week. As rumors ran rampant about the demise of their 9-month romance, a source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 on what went down to make the cute couple call it quits. Despite the “huge attraction” and “strong connection” between the makeup mogul and Saturday Night Live funnyman, there were “a lot of things stacked against them,” per the insider.

“When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up,” the source said, referring to Kim’s visit to Pete on the set of his movie Wizards. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.”

A long-term relationship at the moment didn’t seem to be in the cards for the couple, according to our source. “Pete being so far away in Australia put a lot of strain on things, the distance hasn’t been easy to navigate,” said the insider. “Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for an extended amount of time and she just isn’t at a place in her life where she can do that. And the thing is Pete is only getting busier so it’s not like this issue is going to go away. They had to face some hard truths, one being that they’re in different places in their lives.”

Another source added that Kim and Pete are in very different places in their lives to sustain a relationship. “With Pete, Kim does not want the same things as him right now. She has children and, although she would be open to having more, that is not her priority. She loves being a mother to her kids, but they are all at the age where she doesn’t have to baby them,” the insider explained.

Age plays a bit of a factor as well, as the source added, “Pete is younger than her by 12 years and although age is only a number, it does carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable.”

During their romance, the couple also had to weather the onslaught of social media attacks from Kim’s ex Kanye West, who hurled insults at the SNL actor and even threatened him in his song lyrics. However, the source went on to say that Kanye “isn’t the reason they broke up,” but his “antics certainly didn’t help them.”

“Ultimately, Pete is a great guy and they had a magical time but he was also on the heels of her messy divorce with Kanye, which is still not over,” the source concluded. “Kim needs to wrap up loose ends in her life before moving forward with a man who wants her to be the center of his world.”