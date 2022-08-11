Kim Kardashian Hilariously Spits Out A Shot Of Tequila At Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party

Well, she tried. Kim Kardashian, 41, helped her little sister Kylie Jenner celebrate her 25th birthday in style aboard a gorgeous yacht in an unspecified location, but when it came time to celebrate by way of tequila shots, Kim could not handle the assignment. In a TikTok posted by Kylie on Aug. 11, one day after her actual birthday, Kim could be seen spitting out her tequila shot directly into an orange drink. “It’s so f—king nasty,” she said with a look of disgust across her face. It’s okay Kim, some of us have been there, too.

Fans thought Kim’s failure was hilarious and made note of it on social media. “younger friends can either make you or break you. Lol,” one Instagram user wrote. “Kim couldn’t hold it anymore,” another joked with a laughing emoji. Another wondered why Kim took such a big shot to begin with.

Kylie, of course, celebrated her big day in luxury. On the yacht, which she boarded at night, she unwrapped a designer handbag, which is apparently one of only three produced. “I’ve never seen anything like this before!” the mother of two exclaimed as her eyes ate up the gorgeous bag. Kylie also enjoyed an extravagant firework show, which she posed in front of in a photo she shared on her Instagram feed.

That night, Kylie shined in a semi-sheer gown made of sparkling material that hugged her curves. The sexy dress draped around her upper arms for a sophisticated off-the-shoulder design. She styled her hair up in a flirty updo and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

On the morning of her birthday, Kylie posted a TikTok with the caption “its my birthdayyyyyy” and gave fans insight into how her big day began. She first showed off the little purple dress she wore, which featured a sexy cutout below her chest. She paired the figure-hugging dress with matching purple shoes. She then appeared to have breakfast with a bare-faced Kim and Kendall Jenner, plus some close pals. She finished the video by hugging 4-year-old Stormi Webster, who rocked a black ensemble. Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, did not make an appearance in Kylie’s birthday plans.

Between adding a new designer bag to her extravagant collection and being surrounded by her loved ones, Kylie seemed to have the best birthday possible.