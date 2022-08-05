Stormi Webster, 4, Is Ready For Dinner In A Silver Dress As She Holds Mom Kylie Jenner’s Hand: Photos

Stormi Webster has stolen the show once again! The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, looked adorable and totally in her element as she walked out of her London, England hotel, Nobu Hotel in Portman Square, while holding her doting mother’s hand on Aug. 5. Stormi rocked a sparking silver dress that had a white tee paired underneath. She accessorized with a boxy silver handbag and frosted shades and completed her fun outfit with white sneakers. She styled her hair in braided pigtails.

Kylie, of course, looked just as fashionable in an over-the-top blue leather coat that featured thick blue faux fur around its edges. She matched the extravagant coat with strappy blue heels and stud earrings. She finished her stunning look with a proud smile as she helped Stormi walk out of the hotel beside her.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair in the same simple updo she rocked as she was seen departing Sun Studios in London earlier in the day. She looked dashing in a strapless full-denim dress constructed of more than a dozen strips of light and medium-wash denim pieced together. Many of the denim strips were decorated with distressing and silver grommets. The back of the daring dress featured a strap that tied around the mom of two’s neck and doubled as a choker necklace that was accessorized with star and moon pendants.

View Related Gallery Celebs Rock The Silver Dress Trend: Nicole Kidman, Alessandra Ambrosio & More Stars In Sparkling Looks Kylie Jenner is seen leaving her hotel. 05 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA884250_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kylie paired the bold look with tall denim boots, black sunglasses, and silver moon-shaped earrings that matched the pendants on her dress. She carried a mini cube-shaped purse with her. The stylish entrepreneur gave photographers a mischievous smile as she hopped into a black Cadillac SUV when her shoot wrapped.

The sighting came just hours after Kylie was spotted wearing a double denim look while out in London with Stormi. Kylie donned a casual, but chic ensemble of loose-fitting light denim jeans that featured a raw hem and a matching denim jacket worn over a white tee. She paired the look with black sunglasses and black pumps.

While Kylie’s outfit was a work of art, Stormi stole the show with her main accessory: a $3,137 handbag from Dior. Story sweetly smiled at photographers as she held her mom’s hand wearing the purse over her left shoulder. Her outfit consisted of a long, cargo-style skirt, a colorful patterned tee, and yellow sneakers with gray laces.’

Aside from work, Kylie is in London to support Travis, who is performing at London’s famous O2 Arena on Aug. 6. The pair enjoyed a family night out with Stormi on Aug. 4 and were photographed dressed to the nines as they headed to the Nobu Hotel. Kylie looked breathtaking in a strapless black mini dress and open-toed mules, while Stormi matched her vibe with a black jumpsuit and over-the-top black leather boots. Travis, for his part, donned baggy black and white tie dye pants, a black graphic tee, a black leather jacket, and a large chain necklace.

Kylie and Travis’ baby boy, who was born in February and whose name has not yet been released, did not make an appearance in any of the recent family sightings in London.