Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Carries $3k Dior Purse While Out With Mom: Photo

Little Stormi Webster has got some expensive taste! Kylie Jenner, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi were seen out and about in London on Aug. 5 and Kylie’s eldest child was casually carrying a $3,137 Dior purse. The pair stepped out hand-in-hand dressed to the nines, with Kylie wearing a double denim outfit of baggy light wash jeans and a matching jacket paired with black pointed heels and oversized black shades. Meanwhile, Stormi looked adorable in a colorful graphic tee, a long beige skirt, and yellow sneakers. Her luxury bag was worn on her left shoulder, and she looked quite confident accessorizing with it as she gave a slight grin to photographers.

The stylish outing came one day after Kylie called Stormi a “spoiled girl” in a TikTok video she shared to show off her and Stormi’s lavish shopping day at Harrods Department Store, where they both saw the store’s Kylie Cosmetics display for the first time. After grabbing several products from the display, Kylie gushed over the kid-friendly shopping room Harrods set up for Stormi to go on a shopping spree. “Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping. Is this not the craziest?” the doting mom said. “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” she added.

The shopping experience seemed to impress Stormi, who might have one of the most impressive — and expensive — children’s closets in the world. She has been rocking designer clothing her entire life, such as the $1,200 stylish Louis Vuitton purse she modeled in an Instagram video Kylie shared in Sept. 2020. Just a few months prior, Kylie gifted her daughter four Prada handbags that cost about $700 each. She showed off her purchase in an Instagram Story, over which she wrote, “Had to get her all the baby Prada’s to match mommy.” It wouldn’t be right for Stormi to watch her mom rock a designer bag without her, now would it?

Aside from bags, Stormi has quite the collection of designer clothes. In January, her father, rapper Travis Scott, took to his Instagram Story to show a sweet snap of his firstborn looking as fashionable as ever in a colorful plaid Gucci coat. The luxury coat was long and covered Stormi’s outfit underneath, and she paired it with black platform boots and a maroon visor.

Although Stormi seems accustomed to the luxe life, she is comfortable shopping at more budget-friendly stores as well. In July, she and her successful mother took a trip to Target alongside Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter, Chicago, 4, and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True, 4. Kylie filmed a video of the outing and shared it on TikTok, which showed the cousins being quite excited to head into the store. It’s no wonder they were so excited to go shopping with the mother of two — she let them grab a bunch of toys from the toy section! The KarJenner kids are certainly living the sweet life.