Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi, 4, A ‘Spoiled Girl’ After Lavish Shopping Trip In London

Kylie Jenner, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4, enjoyed a monumental shopping date in London. Kylie shared a TikTok video on Aug. 4. of her and her eldest child visiting Harrods Department Store to see her makeup and skincare line on display. “We just pulled up to Harrods to see Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. I brought my daughter to see it. I also haven’t see it so I’m really excited,” Kylie said while in the car. She looked gorgeous in a hot pink top and black mini skirt.

The mother-daughter duo entered the store and Kylie sweetly twirled Stormi around. The billionaire beauty and Travis Scott‘s daughter looked adorable dressed in a leather black top and denim jeans. The pair visited the Kylie Cosmetics stand and Kylie put several products in a shopping basket that Stormi was holding. “Two of them — one for me, and one for you,” Kylie told her daughter.

After touring the Kylie Skin stand, they stopped by a table set up with finger sandwiches and desserts. Then, Kylie brought viewers into a separate room that was filled with clothes, shoes, purses, and toys for Stormi. “Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” the mom of two said.”‘Is this not the craziest?” She also told Stormi, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

Speaking of Stormi, the adorable little one wasted no time shopping in the kids-friendly room inside Harrods. She could be heard telling Kylie at the very end of the video, “Mommy I’m gonna try these on.” Kylie captioned her TikTok video, “Me and Stormi baby take Harrods 🖤.”

Stormi’s dad Travis, 31, also traveled to London with the pair, though he didn’t join them for the shopping date. The rapper has shows scheduled at the iconic O2 Arena on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Kylie, Travis, and Stormi were photographed walking from Nobu’s Portman Square location in trendy Marylebone towards celeb hotspot Chiltern Firehouse on Aug. 4. The couple sweetly held their daughter’s hand heading to the dinner date.