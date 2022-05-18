Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Cutout Bodysuit For New Kylie Skin Ad: Photo

Kylie Jenner always manages to look stunning no matter where she goes or what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for a new Kylie Skin ad. The 24-year-old slayed in a see-through knit Roberta Einer Dina Bodysuit in Violet that had a gaping cutout on the side of her tiny waist.

In the photos, Kylie wore the skintight, one-shoulder suit that had a cutout on the shoulder, leading into one long sleeve. The rest of the one-piece featured a high neck and was sheer on her chest. The best part of the bodysuit was the huge cutout on the side that showed off her tiny waist and abs.

As for her glam, Kylie had her long black hair down and parted in the middle with a bunch of skinny braids flowing down over her body. She opted for minimal makeup except for some mascara, filled-in brows, and a nude matte lip.

Kylie posted the ad as well as a photo of the collection with the caption, “introducing our NEW lavender collection sooooo obsessed with these lavender-infused, self care essential products launching 5.23 @kylieskin”

Kylie has been on a roll lately and has been busy with events. Just the other day, Kylie attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards when she stole the show in a skintight, long-sleeve Balmain Fall 2022 Dress that hugged her curvy figure. She styled the fitted dress with a Balmain Gold Brass Chain Cuff Bracelet and a pair of Balmain Ultima Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals.

The following day, Kylie looked gorgeous in a lace-up white Dion Lee Cotton Blend Corset Top styled with a pair of baggy, Heron Preston Super Distressed Reg 5Pockets jeans. She accessorized her look with pointed-toe white Coperni Fall 2022 Zipper Heels, a Ruby Stella Dome Ring 2.0, and a Dion Lee Italian Trench Coat on top.