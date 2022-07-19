Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi, 4, & Cousins On Target Run After Backlash For 12 Min. Private Flight

Kylie Jenner, 24, took daughter Stormi Webster, 4, on a surprise Target run on Monday, July 18 after taking heat for her private jet usage. Nieces Chicago and True, 4, tagged along for the trip, which TikTok users are calling Kylie’s attempt at “cosplaying as middle class”.

Kylie filmed herself pushing Stormi, Chicago, and True in an iconic Target red shopping cart. “Where are we going girls?” she asked in a singsong voice, to which the girls all replied “Target!”, clearly excited for their trip. Kylie filmed the girls moving through an aisle teeming with bowls, asking the girls if they wanted to get any, before pushing them to the toy section. The girls, intrigued by LOL Surprise dolls, looked over the section, presumably taking home some goodies afterward.

Viewers on TikTok, while praising Kylie for being a good mom, accused the reality star of renting out Target for the occasion, writing that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was “playing normal life simulator” by visiting the department store. Others called Kylie “out of touch” for her apparent attempt at “trying to appeal to us peasants”. These reactions came about a week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum allegedly took a 12-minute trip on her private flight. According to data shared from Twitter account Celebrity Jets, Kylie’s flight path took her to Camarillo, California during that time.

In addition to accusing Kylie of being a “climate criminal”, readers were incensed by Kylie posing with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in front of their matching private jets in an Instagram post on Friday. Angry social media users slammed Kylie for taking short trips in her jets that are “probably drivable”, saying those types of aircrafts should never be allowed to take off. Aside from sharing her impromptu Target trip with the girls, Kylie has yet to respond to any of the backlash surrounding her jet usage. However, the type of content she’s been posting as of late has fans suspecting she’s looking to recapture the social media magic from her previous “King Kylie” era.