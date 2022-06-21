Kylie Jenner Rocks Daisy Dukes & Goes Makeup-Free On $70M Private Jet: Photos

Kylie Jenner is living the jet-set life! The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder was pictured on June 19 deboarding her private jet, a completely customized Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, per Daily Mail. According to the outlet, she had flown to Palm Springs, California for the day — a 30-minute flight from Los Angeles. The mother of two was bare-faced and donned a casual, but cute outfit (seen here) consisting of a Colombus Clippers tee that was stitched together with two other shirts and a pair of jean shorts that featured a frayed hem and a slit up the center of the left leg hole.

Although the reality star’s outfit was fairly lowkey, she elevated the look with a small crossbody bag by Balenciaga estimated to cost about $2,100. She also accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and carried a black water bottle on her way out of the $72 million aircraft. She completed her casual look with black slides. She let her long, straight hair flow down her back.

It’s not clear what was on Kylie’s agenda in Palm Springs, but it is known that her momager, Kris Jenner, 66, and Kris’ beau, Corey Gamble, 41, went along for the ride. Kris went for a bolder look than her youngest daughter and dressed in a vivid, orange, oversized long-sleeve tee and matching shorts by Balenciaga. She held a Chanel book bag as she left the plain and accessorized with a black hat and sunglasses. Corey, for this part, opted for a more casual ensemble of gray shorts, a gray tee with “BRADY” written across it above the laces of a football, and black sneakers. He paired the relaxed look with a white bucket hat.

Kylie’s two children, Stormi, 4, and her four-month-old baby boy, were not pictured, but the quick trip came the same day Kylie gave fans an intimate glimpse of her two little ones together with their dad, Travis Scott, 31, to celebrate Father’s Day. In the post, Travis was slurping up some noodles while his newborn son rested on his lap in a blanket. Stormi lay next to him.

The following day, Kylie gave fans yet another rare glimpse of her youngest child. Her son, whose name has not been revealed, appeared to be standing outside and facing his father. Their feet were the focus of the photo and they sported matching Nike Air sneakers. Kylie did not caption the photo, but let the sweet pic do all the speaking for itself.