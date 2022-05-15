Stormi, 4, Smiles Big As She Snuggles Mom Kylie Jenner On Her Private Jet: ‘Gorgeous Girl’

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Stormi Webster, 4, shared an epic mother-daughter moment in Kylie’s latest Instagram pic. The makeup mogul sat in a seat on her private jet, which was lit up in pink lights, as she held her mini me close and they posed for the adorable photo, which was shared on May 15. The tot was all smiles as she laid her head on to her mom’s upper chest, looking as comfortable as could be.

Stormi wore a black t-shirt and blue and black sneakers as her hair was pulled back during the jet hangout. Kylie donned a gray sweatsuit and gray and white sneakers as her hair was also pulled back. The proud mom also rocked white-frames sunglasses and had a metallic pink purse over her shoulder. “gorgeous gorgeous girls,” she captioned the epic snapshot, which was met with several compliments from fans.

“Cute,” one fan wrote while another called the pic “amazing.” A third wrote, “Mommy goals” and a fourth shared, “my heart.” Others asked where Kylie’s youngest child, her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, was.

Before Kylie shared her most recent pic with Stormi, she made headlines when she opened up about her struggles after having her second child, whom she shares with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, in Feb. 2022. The reality star admitted she “was not” herself and is still “getting” her “personality back” since she gave birth. She made the admission in a TikTok video in which she mouthed a sound clip from her previous reality show Life of Kylie.

“I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself,” she said in the clip. She also captioned the video with, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.”

As with her latest post, her fans shared supportive comments in the response section and even revealed they can relate. “Postpartum is a rollercoaster, glad you’re feeling better,” one fan pointed out while another called the post “quirky relatable kylie unlocked.”