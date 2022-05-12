Kylie Jenner Rocks A Bikini By The Pool In Throwback Pic For BFF Yris Palmer’s Birthday

Kylie Jenner celebrated her best friend, Yris Palmer’s birthday with a slideshow of throwback Instagram photos and videos and in one photo, Kylie looked amazing in a neon bikini. The 24-year-old posted a photo of her rocking the pink bikini while holding baby Stormi as Yris held her baby daughter.
In the photo, Kylie wore a cropped bikini top with matching high-rise bottoms that put her toned legs and abs, and tiny waist on full display. In another photo posted, Kylie rocked a seriously sexy neon yellow one-piece that had a massive cutout on her waist while Yris rocked the same suit in pink.
Meanwhile, another post showed Kylie rocking an incredibly plunging blue bikini top that barely covered up her chest. She styled the blue halterneck top with a gold body chain and a voluminous blowout.
Kylie posted the photos writing, “mom friends are important!!” As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kylie posted another picture taken from behind of her and Yris rocking pale pink bikinis while sitting on the edge of the pool. In the photo, they both rocked super cheeky bottoms and Kylie’s behind was on full display.
Kylie has been rocking a ton of sexy outfits and bikinis lately, especially because she was just on vacation last week. In one of our favorite recent photos from Kylie, she was tanning on a lounge chair while rocking a tan string bikini with a Frankies Bikinis Jax Bucket Hat in Straw covering her face.