Kylie Jenner Rocks A Bikini By The Pool In Throwback Pic For BFF Yris Palmer’s Birthday

Kylie Jenner showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a neon pink bikini by the pool in a throwback photo with her BFF Yris Palmer.

By:
May 12, 2022 11:41AM EDT
kylie jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SPW / SplashNews

Kylie Jenner celebrated her best friend, Yris Palmer’s birthday with a slideshow of throwback Instagram photos and videos and in one photo, Kylie looked amazing in a neon bikini. The 24-year-old posted a photo of her rocking the pink bikini while holding baby Stormi as Yris held her baby daughter.

In the photo, Kylie wore a cropped bikini top with matching high-rise bottoms that put her toned legs and abs, and tiny waist on full display. In another photo posted, Kylie rocked a seriously sexy neon yellow one-piece that had a massive cutout on her waist while Yris rocked the same suit in pink.

Meanwhile, another post showed Kylie rocking an incredibly plunging blue bikini top that barely covered up her chest. She styled the blue halterneck top with a gold body chain and a voluminous blowout.

Kylie posted the photos writing, “mom friends are important!!” As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kylie posted another picture taken from behind of her and Yris rocking pale pink bikinis while sitting on the edge of the pool. In the photo, they both rocked super cheeky bottoms and Kylie’s behind was on full display.

Kylie has been rocking a ton of sexy outfits and bikinis lately, especially because she was just on vacation last week. In one of our favorite recent photos from Kylie, she was tanning on a lounge chair while rocking a tan string bikini with a Frankies Bikinis Jax Bucket Hat in Straw covering her face.

More From Our Partners

ad