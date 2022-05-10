Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse Of Newborn Son’s Hand In Video Honoring Mother’s Day

Kylie Jenner was in her feels this Mother’s Day. Even one day after the holiday, she took to Instagram to share some video clips that represented her journey as a mom. Most of the footage is from when Kylie is pregnant, with her baby bump on full display. She poses for photos during various photo shoots, and even lifts daughter, Stormi Webster, in her arms for some of the shots. At the end, there’s a quick clip of the beauty mogul holding onto her tiny, newborn son’s hand, as well.

Even though it’s been more than three months since she gave birth to her son on Feb. 2, Kylie has yet to share a photo of what he looks like. So far, we’ve only gotten glimpses of his hands and feet. On top of that, Kylie hasn’t even revealed the little one’s name! At first, she and Travis Scott named him Wolf Webster, but weeks after they confirmed the name, Kylie explained that they decided to change it. At the time, they were still struggling to come up with a name that “fit” their little guy. Kylie has not yet confirmed whether or not she has given the three-month-old a new name yet.

Kylie was treated well by her man, Travis, for Mother’s Day. Ahead of the holiday, the family took a trip to Turks & Caicos. Upon returning home, Kylie was lavished with a house full of flowers and candles from Travis. He also set up a sweet Mother’s Day breakfast for Kylie and Stormi.

For the most part, Kylie and Travis are tight-lipped about their actual relationship status. They split in the fall of 2019, a year and a half after Stormi was born. However, they remained friends and co-parents after the split, and eventually reconciled to conceive their second baby. Kylie and Travis definitely seem to be back on and better than ever right now, especially if the PDA photos from their Turks & Caicos trip are any indication!