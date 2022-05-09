Travis Scott Floods Kylie Jenner With Gorgeous Flowers For Mother’s Day After Family Getaway

Following their special vacation to Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner received one final Mother’s Day surprise from boyfriend Travis Scott. To honor the 24-year-old mother of his two children, Travis, 31, had a sea of floral arrangements set up in Kylie’s home in California on Sunday, May 8. The Kardashians star shared photos and a video of the gorgeous gesture to Instagram. In one image, Kylie and Stormi Webster, 4, sat at an outdoor table near the pool in the mist of the stunning all-white bouquet and matching candles.

Kylie and her daughter wore a matching set of tan pajamas for the Mother’s Day celebration, while the makeup mogul also rocked a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers. They sat at a table with two dinnerware sets and chairs set up for Kylie and Stormi. There was also three crystal bedazzled cups: one that said “Mommy” (for Kylie), another that said “Daddy” (for Travis), and a straw cup cup for Stormi.

Kylie captioned her IG post, “the sweetest mother’s day 🤍,” and tagged Travis. She also documented the extravaganza on her Instagram Stories, and in one video Stormi could be heard saying, “mommy there’s two chairs for us,” as she discovered the table that Travis set up. Kylie later took footage of the floral arrangement and lit white candles at nighttime. “Can’t get over this 🙏🤍🤍,” the mom-of-two wrote.

Travis went all out to celebrate Kylie this Mother’s Day, starting with a getaway to Turks and Caicos. Stormi was there with her parents at the tropical location, but it’s unclear if the couple brought their son, who was born on February 2. A source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife that Travis chose Turks and Caicos because it is one of Kylie’s favorite destinations. “Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told us.

Now that Kylie and Travis are back on, it’s possible that an engagement looms for the famous pair. “Marriage is something they’ve discussed in great lengths over the years and something they absolutely both want,” a source previously shared, adding that while “this isn’t a typical situation” due to how much money Kylie and Travis each have, “they’ve definitely taken steps to get there so it’s only a matter of time.”