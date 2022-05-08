Kylie Jenner Reflects On Being A ‘Young Mom’ With Sweet Video Of Stormi, 4, On Mother’s Day: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, reflected on being a “young mom” this Mother’s Day. The makeup mogul welcomed daughter Stormi, 4, in 2018 at just 20 — and a son, who she has yet to name, in February this year. “being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer,” she sweetly wrote in a caption on Sunday, May 8, including photos and videos of Stormi at the beach.

The snaps appeared to be taken on her recent getaway with Travis Scott to the Turks & Caicos, where she bonded with her partner and two children! Stormi looked absolutely adorable in a bright orange dress with her curly hair up into a high ponytail as she explored the sandy shores, bending down to pick up a shell. In the next, she used all her strength to toss the shell into the massive ocean, taking in a gorgeous sunset all at the same time!

The little girl has been a talkative once since she could start speaking (just see some of Ky’s YouTube videos), and also has some skills spelling — at least with her own name. The toddler showed she knew how to write out “Stormi” using her fingers in the sand. “Omg her handwriting got so good lol,” one follower wrote in the comments.

View Related Gallery Stormi Webster: Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Earlier in the day, Kylie’s own mama Kris Jenner, 66, posted a tribute to her six kids and ten grandkids, including Kylie’s sister Kendall, 26, and half siblings Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Rob Kardashian, 34.

“Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life. @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @robkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner you are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!” Kris began.

“I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you. To my beautiful daughters who are mommies, @kourtneyKardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner, you all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day,” the self-proclaimed momager also said.

“You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!! Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” Kris signed off.