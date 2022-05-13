Kylie Jenner Admits She Was ‘Not Herself’ After Baby No. 2: ‘I’m Getting My Personality Back’

Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to show off her vulnerability to her fans. The makeup mogul took to her TikTok account on Thursday (May 12) to reveal she was struggling a bit after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott in February. Using a sound bite from her 2017 show, Life of Kylie, Kylie mouthed the words, “I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.” She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.”

View Related Gallery Stormi Webster: Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Her followers were immediately supportive of the star, as they showered her with words of love in the comment section. “Postpartum is a rollercoaster, glad you’re feeling better,” wrote one concerned fan, as another shared, “quirky relatable kylie unlocked.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened up about her post pregnancy struggles since she and Travis gave birth to their baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. The reality star, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, spoke out about it back in March on Instagram. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Kylie was also in her feels about being a parent this past Mother’s Day. She shared a slew of photos and clips of her baby girl Stormi and one of her son’s hands. Kylie has yet to share a photo of what he looks like. As mentioned, his name is also a mystery, although at one point they had decided to call him Wolf Webster. However, weeks after they confirmed the name, Kylie explained that they decided to change it.