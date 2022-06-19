Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 4 Mos., As He Sleeps On Travis Scott’s Chest During Father’s Day

Kylie Jenner is wishing Travis Scott a happy Father’s Day with a sweet photo of him with their kids! The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, took to Instagram on June 19 with a blurry, yet intimate picture of her lover cuddling their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 4-month-old son. The rapper, 31, lounged in bed and ate a bowl of noodles as he held his son, who was bundled up in a blanket, on his lap. Stormi laid next to him and appeared to be watching television. “happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you,” Kylie captioned the post. Kylie placed a brown heart over her youngest child’s face to protect his privacy.

Kylie has only shared a few snapshots of her son, who she gave birth to in February. She also has yet to reveal her little one’s new name after changing it from Wolf Jacques Webster. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed in a March post to her Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Kylie has since kept her son’s new name under wraps, along with any snapshots of his face.

However, she has certainly teased fans with small glimpses of her newborn several times. In her birth announcement, she shared a black and white photo of her hand holding the little wrist of her son. “2/2/22” she captioned the post, revealing his birth date. The comments left under the picture had fans thinking the boy’s name was Angel, as several members of Kylie’s family and circle commented a note with the word “angel” or an angel emoji in it, including Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian, BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, and Kylie’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

Then, in March, Kylie published a montage of videos documenting her pregnancy and birth on YouTube, which she also did for Stormi following her birth. The special video ended with Kylie preparing to give birth at the hospital and Wolf’s cry after being born. Sweet videotaped messages from Kim, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris also made the final cut.

The reality star and makeup guru shared more rare glimpses of her son in May. One sighting came on Mother’s Day, on which she shared a montage of clips showcasing her journey as a mother. Most of the clips featured her pregnant belly, but at one point, Stormi made a cameo during a maternity shoot when her mom was pregnant with her little brother. At the end, a quick clip of kylie rubbing her newborn son’s tiny hand played.

She also shared two snapshots of her son’s feet in May. The first came at the beginning of the month via a picture of both Stormi’s and her little brother’s feet. Stormi appeared to stand next to him as he walked around in his walker. At the end of May, Kylie gawked over her son’s mauve-colored $200 Travis Scott X Air Jordans. “Look at my son’s cute shoes! He can’t even walk yet!” the proud mom exclaimed.

While Kylie hasn’t debuted her son’s face yet, there’s one thing she shows plenty of: Her love for her kids.