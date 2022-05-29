Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse Of 3-Month-Old Son & Stormi’s Little Feet: ‘I Made These’

Kylie Jenner has yet to share photos or the name of her son born on February 2 — but she gave another glimpse of the baby boy! The 24-year-old shared a sweet photo of his little feet as he stood in a Fisher-Price walker via an Instagram story on Saturday, May 28. The barefoot newborn was right next to his big sister Stormi Webster, 4, for the candid photo. “I made these little feet,” the stunning mom-of-two remarked.

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott confirmed the birth of their son just days after he entered the world, which was on February 2, 2022. While no photos of his face were shown, the pair each shared a black-and-white image of Stormi holding his hand. “2/2/22,” Kylie wrote alongside a blue heart emoji, confirming his gender. Just days later, she returned to social media to confirm she had named him Wolf Jacques Webster (Jacques is Travis’ birth name, while Webster is his family’s actual surname.

The name Wolf was shortlived, however, as the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and “Franchise” rapper felt that it didn’t actually suit their baby. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed on March 21, shocking fans. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she explained, while simultaneously dropping a YouTube documentary-style video dubbed “To Our Son.” The short video shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her pregnancy, mirroring a similar one she did called “To Our Daughter” for Stormi in 2018.

View Related Gallery Stormi Webster: Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Kardashians on Hulu star has been keeping a relatively low profile with regards to public appearances since giving birth. She has, however, been open on social media about her postpartum experience since welcoming her second baby. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy…it’s very hard,” she said to her followers on Instagram.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” the Kylie Swim CEO added. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”