Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Pink & Yellow Bikini As She Teases New Swimwear Line — Watch

Kylie Jenner is launching a swimwear line! The former reality TV star announced the news of Kylie Swim while modeling pieces from the upcoming collection.

This just in on the Kardashian-Jenner front: Kylie Jenner is expanding her empire to include swimwear. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, announced that she will soon launch a swimwear brand called Kylie Swim in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 16, in which she modeled a few pieces from the upcoming collection.

Kylie modeled a multicolored pink and yellow tie-dye piece held together by criss-cross details on the stomach area on Monday, following up with another orange one piece. “Working on @kylieswim and i can’t wait to share,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on one Story. She also shared a few Polaroids of models in her pieces while on set of shooting the new line.

There’s no telling if the upcoming collection will feature pieces for children, but perhaps Kylie should consider it, as she recently shared some sweet snapshots of daughter Stormi, 3, in the pool with some cute swimwear last week. Stormi, whom Kylie shares with former partner Travis Scott, could be seen in a blue mermaid tail and matching frilly top in snapshots shared by her mom on Instagram on August 12.

The launch of Kylie Swim comes after Kylie celebrated her 24th birthday on August 10. On top of receiving birthday tributes from her ex and members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie had a celebration at home with her family. The mogul had a breakfast feast and cocktails with floral garnishes alongside mom Kris Jenner and her siblings, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

As we’ve previously noted, there are seemingly no actual photos of Kylie at her own birthday party. This little detail has led some fans to believe that the star might be pregnant with baby no. 2 given the privacy surrounding her first pregnancy. After one TikTok sleuth noted that the nails in Kylie’s official Instagram birthday post differs from the cocktail photo with her sisters, those in the comments section noted that the fact that “not a single person posted a pic with her during this party is definitely suspicious,” while another wrote, “I think she is pregnant I think she posts old videos of herself.”

For now, internet sleuths will no doubt be investigating the time stamp on these new Kylie Swim photos.