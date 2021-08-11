Kylie Jenner Hosts 24th Birthday Party At Home: See The Colorful Drinks & More

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday at home with close family and friends. Since this is Kylie, she still made her cozy get-together next level with fun drinks, monogrammed place settings, and more.

Kylie Jenner rang in her 24th year in style at her own home with a party that included sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner. Kylie went for a very relaxed vibe with candles surrounding her pool and string lights everywhere. She also had colorful drinks with flower petals as garnishes.

Everyone had personalized place settings. Kourtney brought along boyfriend Travis Barker, who sat next to her at the table. Rob Kardashian also joined the low-key festivities. Khloe called him her “forever date” in a post on her Instagram Story.

This wasn’t just an adults-only party. Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, was also at the party. Khloe goofed around with a baby Yoda filter while holding True at the party. The other KarJenner kids weren’t seen in any other Instagram Stories, but True likely had at least one of her cousins to play with!

Interestingly, there are no actual photos of Kylie at her own birthday party. Khloe posted a selfie of herself with Kourtney on her Instagram Story. Kim only shared details of what Kylie’s party looked like on her Instagram Story.

Earlier in the day, Kylie posted photos in honor of her 24th birthday. “Cheers to 24,” she captioned her Instagram post. She sipped a glass of champagne and looked gorgeous in a light green dress.

She started off her birthday with a delicious spread of treats that included donuts, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, and avocado toast. Kylie was also showered with flowers. Before her birthday party at night, Kylie had her own painting class at her house.

In honor of turning 24, Kylie took things to the next level by releasing a 24K birthday collection under Kylie Cosmetics. Her line of products for this special occasion included liquid liner, a new eyeshadow palette, lip shine lacquer, and more. She helped promote the 24K collection with a sexy photoshoot where she rocked a gold bikini and gold paint.