Kylie Jenner Covers Her Entire Body In Gold Paint To Announce Her New 24k Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner is ramping up for her 24th birthday with a perfect 24k gold line of her cosmetics. To celebrate the upcoming collection, Kylie rocked a gold paint aesthetic!

Kylie Jenner is giving “go for the gold” a whole new meaning! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and cosmetics entrepreneur announced that she wanted to celebrate her 24th birthday with a 24k gold line of her Kylie Cosmetics line on Monday August 2. Kylie will launch the line on her birthday, August 10, but she will give fans a preview of the products on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday August 3.

In the  gorgeous photo, Kylie looked stunning as she posed topless, with her torso entirely painted gold. She also sported a large gold pair of earrings and a gold bikini bottom in the photos. “My birthday is in 8 days!!! And, of course, I had to celebrate with another b-day collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!”

Kylie also took to her Instagram Stories prior to the announcement to tell fans that she was going to reveal what the theme is on Sunday August 1. She told fans that she was “obsessed” with the theme that she’d picked out for her sixth birthday collection, and she encouraged them to guess what it was. She posted another story teasing the collection and said she couldn’t wait to reveal the products on Tuesday.

While fans “stay tuned” to check out Kylie’s 24k collection, the former Kylie’s World star just finished her series “Inside Kylie’s Cosmetics” on Instagram, which shared some behind-the-scenes information about Kylie’s business. In an adorable clip, Kylie’s nieces Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, raided their aunt’s makeup for an extremely cute cameo. Kylie also FaceTimed her own daughter Stormi, 3, so that she could say hello to her cousins! Besides the sweet clip of her nieces, Kylie also recently gave fans a glimpse into her $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which she has decked out and personalized with an engraving that says, “Stormi’s Mom” at the bottom of the driver’s side door. 