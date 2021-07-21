Kylie Jenner’s $330K Custom Rolls-Royce SUV Is Adorably Stamped With ‘Stormi’s Mom’ Inside — Photo

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a peak inside her pink Rolls-Royce SUV, and the fabulous vehicle includes a special shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster.

As expected, Kylie Jenner, 23, rides in style. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her 250 million Instagram followers a look inside her fabulous $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on her Instagram Stories on July 21, and included in the all-pink interior of the vehicle is a precious shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie was capturing a photo of new Louis Vuitton slippers in her car when she also included the sight of a black plate located on the bottom of the driver’s door that reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How cute!

Kylie snapped the inside of her car while she was picking up the stylish slippers from her mom Kris Jenner, 65. In the first Instagram Story slide, Kris can be seen handing off the pricey gift to her youngest daughter, who eagerly photographed the footwear in the next slide. Kylie lightly placed her slippers just beside the adorable Stormi-themed plate. On the third slide, Kylie gave a closer look at her all-pink car while posing for a quick selfie in a SKIMS outfit, courtesy of sister Kim Kardashian, 40.

Kylie is a proud mom to her baby girl Stormi, and often includes the 3-year-old in her adventures. In fact, Kylie — who shares her daughter with ex Travis Scott, 29 — has an adorable office at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters specifically for Stormi. The room is pink (of course) and includes a white table and a whole bunch of toys for the little one to play with while her mom is hard at work.

Fans got a look at Stormi’s office in a July 12 YouTube video uploaded by Kylie. “I work right here, and I work right here,” Stormi sweetly said in the video. Kylie also spoke in the footage about how being a mom has become “second nature” to her. “Today I had to get up at 7 a.m., make her breakfast, get her ready. Meanwhile, I’m in my pajamas and slippers and I’m like doing her hair — she looks perfect,” the billionaire said.

Kylie has been co-parenting Stormi with Travis since the stars split in September 2019. On June 15, the family of three reunited on the red carpet for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, where Stormi stole the show dressed in a black sleeveless dress and adorable Nike Air Jordans. Kylie and Travis also sparked reconciliation rumors at the event by engaging in a little bit of PDA, but they haven’t yet confirmed if their romance is indeed back on.