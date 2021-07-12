Stormi Webster, 3, Shows Off Her Cute Pink ‘Office’ At Mom Kylie Cosmetics HQ: ‘I Work Right Here’

Stormi Webster’s adorable office at mom Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic company headquarters is filled with pink chairs and, of course, a never-ending amount of toys.

Stormi Webster truly does live the life. The 3-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, has her very own “office” at the headquarters of her mom’s widely-successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, where she “gets all her business done,” according to Kylie. Stormi showed off the colorful room in a July 12 YouTube video uploaded by Kylie. “I work right here, and I work right here,” Stormi adorably said of her office, which is filled with a white table, pink chairs and a whole bunch of toys.

Stormi tags along with her rich and famous mom to work often. In the video, Kylie said: “Being a mom has become second nature to me. Today I had to get up at 7 a.m., make her breakfast, get her ready. Meanwhile, I’m in my pajamas and slippers and I’m like doing her hair — she looks perfect.” Kylie also said that she was thankful for her pals at Kylie Cosmetics offering their help in caring for Stormi while they’re all hard at work. “Thank god I have the best team in the world that helps me watch her while I’m sitting here,” Kylie said.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, also applauded her youngest child for managing to balance her career and parenting Stormi. “She gives me so much joy watching her with Stormi,” the family matriarch said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And she’s so patient. She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment, and if Stormi walks into the room and says, ‘Mommy I need you,’ she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter.”

Stormi also occasionally accompanies her mom to major public events. In New York City on June 15, Stormi stole the show while on the red carpet for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, where her dad Travis received an award. She wore a black sleeveless dress and adorable Nike Air Jordans in white, black, and blue. Kylie and Travis engaged in some PDA at the event, which sparked reconciliation rumors between the reality star and the rapper. The two have been romantically linked since 2017, but called it quits in September 2019 and have been co-parenting their daughter since.

Kylie and Travis have remained mum on their relationship status. Sources have told HollywoodLife that their situation is “complex.” An insider previously said that the pair’s relationship is “full of complete support” and that “being together for each other and co-parenting is job number one for them both.” They added that Kylie and Travis are “very happy right now.”