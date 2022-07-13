Hailey Bieber Tries Kylie Jenner’s New Blush To Get ‘Glazed Summer Skin’: Video

If you want to glow like Hailey Bieber, now you can. The 25-year-old model took to her popular TikTok page on July 13 to show off her “go to routine for that glazed summer skin“, which uses a few big-name products, such as her own Rhode skincare brand and Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics. In the beauty tutorial video, which was set to “Love Nwantinti” by Ckay, the niece of Alec Baldwin began by gently massaging Rhode Skin’s plumping Peptide Glazing Fluid into her face and neck, which was followed by Rhode’s Barrier Restore Cream. After the first two layers of cream were applied, Hailey took a moment to show off her dewy and clear complexion.

Once her skin was prepped, she also used her fingers to apply Kosas Cosmetics’ Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, which had a sun-kissed tan tint with sparkles in it. Afterward, she used only a few dots of concealer to cover up her barely-there blemishes. She then feathered out her eyebrows with a brow gel and brush. Finally, Hailey applied Kylie Cosmetics’ Pink Me Up Lip & Cheek Glow Balm, a nude lip liner, and Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment.

Kylie’s Lip & Cheek Glow Balm is limited-edition, so there’s no surprise Hailey got her hands on it right away. According to Kylie’s website, the balm “is for those that love a natural flush of color with a radiant, satin finish.” The beauty guru describes the product as a “silky, weightless cream” that “instantly melts into the skin while providing buildable color without cakiness or streaks.” It sounds like the perfect versatile product to have as a staple in any makeup bag!

Hailey has used her platform to show off her various beauty and makeup routines for quite some time, although her beauty brand is brand new, having dropped on June 15. “The initial launch focuses on maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier,” she told Allure in May ahead of her launch. “I’ve given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I’ve gotten really good feedback on it.”

She also commented on the “saturated” celebrity beauty brand market, but is eager to show fans that her line is unique and affordable. “I definitely have had my fears, for sure, because the market is so busy and so saturated,” she admitted. “And I’ve had to, obviously, have the confidence in myself and in our brand to really feel it’s going to be something refreshing and different.”

Whether she’s using Rhode products or those from other big-name brands, Hailey is clearly doing something right to achieve such smooth, glowing skin.