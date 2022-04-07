See Pic

Hailey Bieber Shares Gorgeous New Makeup-Free Selfie After Squashing Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber just posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie and let a couple other things go free [but censored!] in the new photo.

Hailey Bieber is taking some time for herself after a fun night supporting her hubby, Justin Bieber, at this past Sunday’s Grammys! The 25-year-old posted a few Instagram stories on Wednesday, including one where she showed off her stunning looks with a makeup-free selfie. Hailey pulled back her chestnut brown locks for the lounge look and also wore a white t-shirt with thin fabric, causing her to censor parts of her chest with two animated butterflies in order to keep with Instagram’s community guidelines.

The fresh faced selfie comes after Hailey addressed recent pregnancy rumors that came after she wore a flowing column dress to the 2022 Grammys in support of her beau. The model denied that she was pregnant in a social media comment after fans shared thoughts online about possibly seeing a baby bump underneath the white sleeveless dress she wore to the Awards on Apr. 3. She confirmed there’s no bun in the oven and also asked those speculating to “leave” her “alone.”

The dismissal of the rumors came after the model shared some of her own pics from music’s biggest night on Instagram. Some of them included poses of her and Justin, 28, getting cozy together while others showed her posing solo in her flowing fashion choice. The beauty also had her hair pulled back with some strands hanging loose with the look and accessorized with several necklaces of different lengths.

The couple’s night at the Grammys wasn’t the only time they sparked pregnancy rumors. At the 2021 Met Gala, fans also wondered if Hailey was expecting when she wore a black sleeveless dress and Justin placed his hand on her stomach while posing for photos. Regardless of the speculation, Hailey previously revealed that she and the “Baby” singer are most likely not going to welcome a child within the year.

“Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she told WSJ Magazine in Feb.