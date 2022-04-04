Hailey Baldwin Addresses Baby Rumors After Grammys Dress Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

Hailey Baldwin responded to a post after she wore a form-fitting sleeveless white dress to the Grammy Awards with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is setting the record straight about whether or not she’s expecting a child with Justin Bieber. The model denied that she was pregnant in a social media comment after fans shared thoughts online about possibly seeing a baby bump underneath the white sleeveless dress she wore to the Grammy Awards on Apr. 3. She confirmed there’s no bun in the oven and also asked those speculating to “leave” her “alone.”

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” her comment, which was in response to a RadarOnline Instagram post about the speculation, read.

The confirmation came after she shared some of her own pics from the big music night on Instagram. Some of them included poses of her and Justin, 28, getting cozy together while others showed her posing solo in her flowing fashion choice. The beauty also had her hair pulled back with some strands hanging loose with the look and accessorized with several necklaces of different lengths.

One snapshot also showed the lovebirds sharing a smooch and they looked so in love. Justin also set a tone with his outfit of choice. It was an oversized dark gray blazer over a white top and pants as well as a bright pink knit hat. He also added sunglasses.

Hailey took to her Instagram story to also share pride for her hubby. “SO PROUD OF YOU AND THE JUSTICE ALBUM. WHAT AN INCREDIBLE YEAR IT’S BEEN! SO MUCH TO CELEBRATE,” she wrote in a caption that was over the pic of them kissing.

Hailey and Justin’s Grammys night wasn’t the only time fans sparked pregnancy rumors about the couple. At the 2021 Met Gala, people also wondered if the beauty was expecting when she wore a black sleeveless dress and Justin placed his hand on her stomach in photos. Regardless of the speculation, Hailey previously revealed that she and the “Baby” crooner are most likely not going to have a baby this year.

“Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she told WSJ Magazine in Feb.