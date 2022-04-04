See Comment

Hailey Baldwin Addresses Baby Rumors After Grammys Dress Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Doja Cat64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
Lady Gaga 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
Dua Lipa 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Hailey Baldwin responded to a post after she wore a form-fitting sleeveless white dress to the Grammy Awards with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is setting the record straight about whether or not she’s expecting a child with Justin Bieber. The model denied that she was pregnant in a social media comment after fans shared thoughts online about possibly seeing a baby bump underneath the white sleeveless dress she wore to the Grammy Awards on Apr. 3. She confirmed there’s no bun in the oven and also asked those speculating to “leave” her “alone.”

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin’s comment confirming she’s not pregnant. (Courtesy of Instagram)
“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” her comment, which was in response to a RadarOnline Instagram post about the speculation, read.

The confirmation came after she shared some of her own pics from the big music night on Instagram. Some of them included poses of her and Justin, 28, getting cozy together while others showed her posing solo in her flowing fashion choice. The beauty also had her hair pulled back with some strands hanging loose with the look and accessorized with several necklaces of different lengths.

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin at the 2022 Grammy Awards. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

One snapshot also showed the lovebirds sharing a smooch and they looked so in love. Justin also set a tone with his outfit of choice. It was an oversized dark gray blazer over a white top and pants as well as a bright pink knit hat. He also added sunglasses.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments: Photos Of The Lovebirds And Their Cutest PDA

*EXCLUSIVE* Inglewood, CA - Justin Bieber walks barefoot with his wife Hailey Bieber holding his Adidas Yeezy's in his hand after the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber is the perfect gentleman as he escorts his wife Hailey Bieber into a party hosted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Justin performed at Pacific Design Center earlier in the night and was joined by an all star crowd at the Nice Guy for an afterparty. Justin and Hailey were at the club when a fight broke up outside resulting in shots being fired. Three people were injured. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Hailey took to her Instagram story to also share pride for her hubby. “SO PROUD OF YOU AND THE JUSTICE ALBUM. WHAT AN INCREDIBLE YEAR IT’S BEEN! SO MUCH TO CELEBRATE,” she wrote in a caption that was over the pic of them kissing.

Hailey and Justin’s Grammys night wasn’t the only time fans sparked pregnancy rumors about the couple. At the 2021 Met Gala, people also wondered if the beauty was expecting when she wore a black sleeveless dress and Justin placed his hand on her stomach in photos. Regardless of the speculation, Hailey previously revealed that she and the “Baby” crooner are most likely not going to have a baby this year.

“Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she told WSJ Magazine in Feb.