Hailey Bieber Rocks Blue Bikini & Shows Off Glowing Makeup-Free Skin In New Photos

Hailey Bieber looked fabulous when she wore a bright blue string bikini while showing off her natural, makeup-free skin in sexy new photos.

By:
June 27, 2022 9:36AM EDT
hailey bieber
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Bella Hadid wears a leopard print bikini in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5274637 131121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Iris Law leaves her Hotel to going at the beachside during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Iris Law Ref: SPL5312685 220522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: MEGA

When it comes to Hailey Bieber, one thing is for sure – she is always posting sexy photos, and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old looked stunning when she posted photos of herself swimming in the ocean in the Bahamas while wearing a royal blue string bikini.

In the photos, Hailey rocked the Skims Swim Triangle Top in Cobalt with the matching Skims Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms in Cobalt. She put her toned abs on full display in the two-piece and topped her look off with a black bucket hat.

Hailey posted the slideshow of photos and videos with the caption, “dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential @rhode.” In another photo, Hailey looked gorgeous when she wore a pastel yellow Frankies Bikinis Bond Floral Underwire Bikini Top that showed off ample cleavage.

She even posted a video of her swimming in the crystal clear blue water while wearing the bikini. She swims under water before gracefully popping her head out, showing off her gorgeous complexion.

As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, Hailey rocked yet another sexy bikini, but this time she wore a bright yellow The Attico Multi-Strap Triangle Bikini that had a strappy triangle top and side-tie bottoms. She accessorized her swimsuit with a green and white Lskd Clubhouse Cap and black Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.

Hailey went completely makeup-free in the photos and she showed off her glowing, dewy skin courtesy of her new skincare brand, Rhode. Meanwhile, in one photo, she showed off the beach picnic she and her husband, Justin Bieber shared.

More From Our Partners

ad