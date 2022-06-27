Hailey Bieber Rocks Blue Bikini & Shows Off Glowing Makeup-Free Skin In New Photos

When it comes to Hailey Bieber, one thing is for sure – she is always posting sexy photos, and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old looked stunning when she posted photos of herself swimming in the ocean in the Bahamas while wearing a royal blue string bikini.

In the photos, Hailey rocked the Skims Swim Triangle Top in Cobalt with the matching Skims Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms in Cobalt. She put her toned abs on full display in the two-piece and topped her look off with a black bucket hat.

Hailey posted the slideshow of photos and videos with the caption, “dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential @rhode.” In another photo, Hailey looked gorgeous when she wore a pastel yellow Frankies Bikinis Bond Floral Underwire Bikini Top that showed off ample cleavage.

She even posted a video of her swimming in the crystal clear blue water while wearing the bikini. She swims under water before gracefully popping her head out, showing off her gorgeous complexion.

As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, Hailey rocked yet another sexy bikini, but this time she wore a bright yellow The Attico Multi-Strap Triangle Bikini that had a strappy triangle top and side-tie bottoms. She accessorized her swimsuit with a green and white Lskd Clubhouse Cap and black Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.

Hailey went completely makeup-free in the photos and she showed off her glowing, dewy skin courtesy of her new skincare brand, Rhode. Meanwhile, in one photo, she showed off the beach picnic she and her husband, Justin Bieber shared.