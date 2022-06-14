Hailey Baldwin’s Neon Orange Bikini Is Perfect For Summer & Is Currently On Sale For Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Hailey Baldwin, one thing is for sure she is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini. The 25-year-old posted a photo of herself sunbathing in her backyard wearing a neon orange Frankies Bikinis set that is currently on sale for under $100.

Hailey rocked the Boardwalk Satin String Bikini Top in the color Cuties, which retails for $95 but is currently on sale for just $47.50. She styled the top with the matching Katarina Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottoms which retail for $85 but are on sale for $42.50. She styled her bikini with a blue baseball cap and tiny gold hoops.

View Related Gallery Stars In Neon Bikinis: Photos Of Dua Lipa & More Farrah Abraham hits the beach in skimpy pink bikini showcasing her amazing bikini body in Tulum, Mexico. 11 Apr 2019 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA398375_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Dua Lipa hits the beach in Miami wearing an orange bikini. She paired the look with a crocheted yellow wrap skirt.

Aside from this bikini, Hailey also recently wore another sexy two-piece, his time in a brown and white pattern, which was also affordable. She rocked the Gonza Roraima Ruched Bottom and a matching Gonza Roraima Triangle Top with a straw bucket hat. The top retails for $90 and the bottoms retail for $80.

When Hailey isn’t wearing bikinis, she still manages to show off her incredible figure in tiny crop tops and one of our favorites was her gray, high-neck Edikted Everyday Ribbed Top which is currently on sale for $16.80. The top retails at $28, so you save $11.20.

Hailey styled her ribbed tank with a pair of high-waisted, stretchy Luna Del Pinal Pants in gray and white. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a Ruby Stella 14K Rose Gold Bar Chain Belly Chain and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.