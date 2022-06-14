Hailey Baldwin’s Neon Orange Bikini Is Perfect For Summer & Is Currently On Sale For Under $100

Hailey Baldwin just rocked a bright orange string bikini & the set is currently on sale for under $100, just in time for summer.

June 14, 2022 2:15PM EDT
hailey baldwin
Image Credit: MEGA

When it comes to Hailey Baldwin, one thing is for sure she is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini. The 25-year-old posted a photo of herself sunbathing in her backyard wearing a neon orange Frankies Bikinis set that is currently on sale for under $100.

Hailey rocked the Boardwalk Satin String Bikini Top in the color Cuties, which retails for $95 but is currently on sale for just $47.50. She styled the top with the matching Katarina Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottoms which retail for $85 but are on sale for $42.50. She styled her bikini with a blue baseball cap and tiny gold hoops.

Aside from this bikini, Hailey also recently wore another sexy two-piece, his time in a brown and white pattern, which was also affordable. She rocked the Gonza Roraima Ruched Bottom and a matching Gonza Roraima Triangle Top with a straw bucket hat. The top retails for $90 and the bottoms retail for $80.

When Hailey isn’t wearing bikinis, she still manages to show off her incredible figure in tiny crop tops and one of our favorites was her gray, high-neck Edikted Everyday Ribbed Top which is currently on sale for $16.80. The top retails at $28, so you save $11.20.

Hailey styled her ribbed tank with a pair of high-waisted, stretchy Luna Del Pinal Pants in gray and white. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a Ruby Stella 14K Rose Gold Bar Chain Belly Chain and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

