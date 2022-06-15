​Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Plunging Blazer Dress With Nothing Underneath While Out In NYC

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in NYC on June 14. The 25-year-old stepped out for dinner when she wore a plunging Saint Laurent Spring 2022 Blazer Dress that revealed ample cleavage.

Hailey’s black and gray plaid mini dress had a low-cut V-neckline and she chose to wear nothing underneath showing off a ton of skin. She styled the tiny dress with a pair of sky-high, black patent leather Saint Laurent Kika Platform Sandals, skinny black Saint Laurent 557 Sunglasses, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Wing Cuff, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Swirl Cuff, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Vintage Bone Cuff, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff, and Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather.

Hailey has been busy promoting her newly launched skincare line, Rhode, and her press outfits have been nothing short of gorgeous. Hailey was on Good Morning America in NYC on June 15 when she rocked not one, but two stunning looks.

Hailey Bieber is all smiles arriving at Good Morning America Studios in New York City

She arrived at the show wearing a tight black blazer that was fastened around her waist with a single button. Under the blazer, she rocked a super short, skintight black mini skirt. She accessorized her look with high white socks, chunky black leather loafers, and a pair of thin sunglasses.

When she left GMA, Hailey swapped her monochrome black outfit for a head-to-toe white ensemble. She rocked a tight long-sleeve knit sparkly dress with a scooped neckline on one side. The best part of the midi dress was the slit on the side of the skirt and she topped her look off with pointed-toe, white leather slingback pumps.