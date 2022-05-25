Hailey Baldwin Slays In Sheer White Lace Lingerie For Sexy Victoria’s Secret Campaign: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for the latest Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels summer 2022 collection campaign. The 25-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a sheer lace bra and matching underwear while wearing barely any makeup.

In the photos from the campaign, Hailey rocked the low-cut Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Balconette Bra with a matching sheer lace Hipster Thong Panty. As for her glam, she had her dark brown, shoulder-length hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves. A very subtle brown smokey eye with barely any mascara and a glossy brown lip completed her effortless look.

Hailey has been starring in Victoria’s Secret campaigns since 2022 and her last one featured her posing with a horse while wearing a plunging, icy blue push-up corset top. The sheer lace corset put her abs on full display while a pair of low-rise, folded-over denim shorts completed her look.

View Related Gallery Hailey Bieber's Fashion Evolution: Photos Of Mrs. Bieber's Style Through The Years Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019 Wearing Isabel Marant, Coat, Wearing Brock Collection, Trousers, Shoes by Converse X the Fog EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Was Spotted Looking Stylishly Fashionable In Sunglasses, Leather Jacket, And Jeans After A Quick Smoothie Photoshoot At Erewhon For Erewhon In Los Angeles, CA. While Saying By To Friends And Crew, The Model & Rocker Pete Wentz Unknowingly Ran Into Each other Without Noticing Each other. 18 May 2022 Pictured: Hailey Bieber Was Spotted Looking Stylishly Fashionable In Sunglasses, Leather Jacket, And Jeans After A Quick Smoothie Photoshoot At Erewhon For Erewhon In Los Angeles, CA. While Saying By To Friends And Crew, The Model & Rocker Pete Wentz Unknowingly Ran Into Each other Without Noticing Each other. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA858951_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Meanwhile, back in January, she posed in the winter campaign when she wore a push-up floral underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage, paired with a matching high-waisted thong and poofy pink moon boots.

When Hailey isn’t showing off her toned bod in lingerie, she still manages to show it off in crop tops and mini dresses. Just a few days ago, Hailey was at her husband, Justin Bieber’s concert, when she wore a tight black, cropped Mowalola Graphic-Print Tank Top with low-rise cargo pants and a pair of Raf Simons Cylon-21 Sneakers.

The day before that, Hailey put her long legs on display in a form-fitting, hot pink Balenciaga Lingerie Mini Dress with an oversized black Havre Studio Blazer on top, styled with a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather, and Prada Brushed Leather Loafers.