Hailey Baldwin Slays In Sheer White Lace Lingerie For Sexy Victoria’s Secret Campaign: Photos

Hailey Baldwin looked sexier than ever when she posed in sheer white lace lingerie for the new Victoria's Secret summer collection campaign.

May 25, 2022 1:35PM EDT
hailey baldwin
Hailey Bieber strips down to her underwear for a new lingerie campaign. The 25-year-old model and actress showcases the Victoria's Secret 'Dream Angels' summer 2022 collection. She appears alongside Mayowa Nicholas, and Grace Elizabeth in the campaign pics, photographed by Zoey Grossman and Oliver Pearch Hadlee for the fashion brand. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Victoria's Secret / MEGA. 25 May 2022 Pictured: Hailey Bieber [Hailey Baldwin] for Victoria's Secret. Photo credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA861870_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret / MEGA

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for the latest Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels summer 2022 collection campaign. The 25-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a sheer lace bra and matching underwear while wearing barely any makeup.

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin looked stunning in the new Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels summer 2022 campaign. (Courtesy Victoria’s Secret / MEGA)

In the photos from the campaign, Hailey rocked the low-cut Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Balconette Bra with a matching sheer lace Hipster Thong Panty. As for her glam, she had her dark brown, shoulder-length hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves. A very subtle brown smokey eye with barely any mascara and a glossy brown lip completed her effortless look.

hailey baldwin
For the shoot, Hailey wore a white lace Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Balconette Bra with a matching sheer lace Hipster Thong Panty. (Courtesy Victoria’s Secret / MEGA)

Hailey has been starring in Victoria’s Secret campaigns since 2022 and her last one featured her posing with a horse while wearing a plunging, icy blue push-up corset top. The sheer lace corset put her abs on full display while a pair of low-rise, folded-over denim shorts completed her look.

Meanwhile, back in January, she posed in the winter campaign when she wore a push-up floral underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage, paired with a matching high-waisted thong and poofy pink moon boots.

When Hailey isn’t showing off her toned bod in lingerie, she still manages to show it off in crop tops and mini dresses. Just a few days ago, Hailey was at her husband, Justin Bieber’s concert, when she wore a tight black, cropped Mowalola Graphic-Print Tank Top with low-rise cargo pants and a pair of Raf Simons Cylon-21 Sneakers.

The day before that, Hailey put her long legs on display in a form-fitting, hot pink Balenciaga Lingerie Mini Dress with an oversized black Havre Studio Blazer on top, styled with a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather, and Prada Brushed Leather Loafers.

