Hailey Baldwin Rocks Pink Thong Bikini With Justin Bieber On Cabo Getaway: Photo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took to Mexico’s Baja California peninsula for a quick trip to Cabo San Lucas. The couple was spotted soaking up the rays on the deck of a yacht, as Hailey rocked a skimpy pink floral bikini and her “STAY” hubby wore purple swim trunks.

The sweet pair cuddled and shared some PDA while on the boat, also taking a couple dips in the pacific as Justin cooled off before gearing up for his show in Mexico City on Thursday, May 26.

The Cabo getaway comes in the midst of Justin’s current world Justice tour. At the May 14 show in Buffalo, NY, the “Peaches” performer had a moment of silence for the victims of the gun massacre that occurred just hours prior at a local grocery store. The horrific tragedy, which left 10 dead, is being investigated as a hate crime and “an act of racially-motivated violent extremism,” the US attorney general said in a statement. The pop star shared a clip of the concert moment to his Instagram and called out fans who didn’t stay silent to “honor the lives that were so tragically lost.”

In the post, Justin shared another video from his performance where he spoke out against racism. “When we first decided to name this tour the Justice tour and the Justice album, we wanted to make an intentional moment where everyone felt the love, they felt included, they felt a moment of unity because as we know there’s so much division in this world, so much racial injustice,” he said on stage. “And as you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical.”

“But what you and I get to do is be the difference makers,” he continued. “We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our family and our loved ones, we continue to be allies.” He then went on to introduce the next song in his lineup, “As I Am,” explaining how it’s about “taking each other as we are.” Justin captioned the post, “RACISM WILL NOT PREVAIL GOD DOES. WE STAND WITH YOU BUFFALO AND STAND AGAINST THIS RACIST ACT OF TERROR.”