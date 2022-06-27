Kendall Jenner Steps Out In Crop Top & Shorts For Lunch With Hailey Bieber After Split

Girls day! Kendall Jenner was spotted heading to her car, to grab a bite with her friend Hailey Bieber on Sunday, June 26. The 26-year-old 818 Tequila founder was leaving Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet Hailey, 25, and their other pal Justine Skye, 26. Kendall looked beautiful in the casual and comfortable-looking outfit.

Kendall rocked a gray crop-top, underneath an open blue button-down, which showed off her toned abs. She also wore a pair of yellow shorts and a black pair of sneakers. Kendall accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a large black bag.

The lunch date with the girls came just days after it was reported that Kendall and her boyfriend of two years Devin Booker, 25, broke up. A source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife exclusively that the split came because they were just on different wavelengths. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” they said.

Despite the breakup, Kendall doesn’t seem to be letting it bring her down one bit! She’s been seen out a few times since the pair’s split has been reported, and she’s looked stunning each time. She went for an athletic look in a crop-top while hitting the gym just two days after the pair’s breakup became known. The beauty also had some fun in the sun, when she shared a photo of herself sun-bathing in only a baseball cap on her Instagram a few days after the split.