Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top As She Hits The Gym After Devin Booker Split: Photo

Kendall Jenner looked focused as she walked to the gym in Los Angeles on Friday, just two days after the news of her breakup from Devin Booker surfaced.

June 24, 2022 5:01PM EDT
Kendall Jenner isn’t letting her breakup from Devin Booker, 25, keep her down. Instead, she’s focusing on her fitness at the gym. The 26-year-old supermodel hit the gym on June 24 wearing black high-waisted leggings, a white cropped tank, mid-calf length white socks, and Birkenstock-style slides. She wore her brunette hair down and kept the sun out of her eyes with a black pair of shades. The recently single star also carried an off-white reusable tote, a coffee, and a large purple water bottle with her as she walked on the sidewalk.

Kendall Jenner was spotted hitting the gym just days after her breakup from Devin Boker was revealed (Photo: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

News of Kendall and Devin’s sudden split broke on June 22, just about a month after they were spotted out and about in Portofino, Italy for Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding together. According to a source close to the couple, the trip is what made Kendall second guess the two years she spent with the Phoenix Suns player. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

The wedding served as a “real eye-opener for Kendall”, who realized she wasn’t a certain part of Devin’s future, according to the insider. “Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants,” the source added. “Devin was clearly not on the same page and explained how there’s much more he wants to do in life. She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately it’s not what she wants.”

Kendall and Devin have been linked since 2020 and have remained very private about their relationship. In the June 2021 reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Tequila 818 founder explained why she refused to bring Devin onto the show and remains generally hush-hush about her love life “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way. And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly,” she explained. “Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

According to HL‘s sources, Devin is quite upset about the split. In March, he made a rare comment about his relationship with Kendall and seemed quite happy. “I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now,” he told the WSJ. Magazine. “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me, and the kids who look up to me.”

