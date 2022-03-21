See Pic

Kendall Jenner Holds Hands With Devin Booker On Double Date Night With Justin & Hailey

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Backgrid
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Kendall Jenner and NBA boyfriend Devin Booker enjoy late night date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Ca Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and her NBA baller boyfriend Devin Booker step out for lunch in SoHo. Kendall kept things casual in flared pants paired with sandals and an unbuttoned shirt. Devin rocked a pair of Converse sneakers and a beige top. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Editor

So sweet! The supermodel looked sexy in leather pants and a Y2K-chic top during date night with her NBA beau and the Biebers.

Twice as nice! Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, enjoyed a double date with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber on Sunday, Mar. 20. The A-listers were dressed to the nines for dinner at the celeb-beloved Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The model was so stylish as she strutted out of the Italian eatery holding her lover’s hand. Oozing y2k chic, Kendall wore shiny leather pants with a long camisole made up of brown leather and sheer navy silk. Kendall slipped into a pair of shiny, black slingbacks which matched her trendy, but classic Prada Reediton purse. While the star is used to rocking brunette locks, she has been sporting a beautiful auburn shade since Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber in Santa Monica on Sunday, Mar. 20. (Backgrid)

Devin’s look was the perfect complement to the model. He looked handsome wearing a tan jacket and light pants with a pastel pink shirt and burgundy Converse sneakers. Adding a bit of glitz to his look, the Phoenix Suns star put a solid chain around his neck.

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night: Pics

*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Kendall Jenner and NBA boyfriend Devin Booker enjoy late night date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Ca Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rap power couple, Cardi B and Offset, are seen holding hands exiting a dinner date at Nobu in West Hollywood. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pierce Brosnan takes his family out for dinner at Lucky's Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Elsewhere, The Biebers opted for all-black ensembles. Hailey stunned in a low, black slip-dress while Justin looked cool in a leather jacket.

The VIP foursome has been fond of hanging out together. They also teamed up in February to watch Super Bowl LVI together. It makes sense, as Kendall and Hailey have been friends for years after coming up in the modeling scene together.

Meanwhile, Devin recently offered some rare insight into his personal life in WSJ. Magazine’s “My Monday Morning” series. Asked if navigating fame was “hard,” he explained, “I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.” He added, “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me, and the kids who look up to me.”