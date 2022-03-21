Kendall Jenner Holds Hands With Devin Booker On Double Date Night With Justin & Hailey

So sweet! The supermodel looked sexy in leather pants and a Y2K-chic top during date night with her NBA beau and the Biebers.

Twice as nice! Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, enjoyed a double date with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber on Sunday, Mar. 20. The A-listers were dressed to the nines for dinner at the celeb-beloved Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The model was so stylish as she strutted out of the Italian eatery holding her lover’s hand. Oozing y2k chic, Kendall wore shiny leather pants with a long camisole made up of brown leather and sheer navy silk. Kendall slipped into a pair of shiny, black slingbacks which matched her trendy, but classic Prada Reediton purse. While the star is used to rocking brunette locks, she has been sporting a beautiful auburn shade since Paris Fashion Week.

Devin’s look was the perfect complement to the model. He looked handsome wearing a tan jacket and light pants with a pastel pink shirt and burgundy Converse sneakers. Adding a bit of glitz to his look, the Phoenix Suns star put a solid chain around his neck.

Elsewhere, The Biebers opted for all-black ensembles. Hailey stunned in a low, black slip-dress while Justin looked cool in a leather jacket.

The VIP foursome has been fond of hanging out together. They also teamed up in February to watch Super Bowl LVI together. It makes sense, as Kendall and Hailey have been friends for years after coming up in the modeling scene together.

Meanwhile, Devin recently offered some rare insight into his personal life in WSJ. Magazine’s “My Monday Morning” series. Asked if navigating fame was “hard,” he explained, “I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.” He added, “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me, and the kids who look up to me.”