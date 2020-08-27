Karjenner Marriages: A Look Back At Every Rocky Romance & Divorce Of Every Member Of The Family

From a 72 day union to a 23 year marriage, the Kardashian-Jenner crew all have differing experiences with tying the knot. We have the family members’ most epic experiences with weddings and divorce.

By living their life on reality TV, fans have been able to follow along with a number of the Kardashian-Jenner family weddings…and subsequent divorces. Some played out off-camera prior to the 2007 premiere of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, invited cameras into their ultra-romantic nuptials, only to have film crews around when the marriages fell apart. Maybe their siblings saw the rocky romances that led to divorce as a red-flag, as Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was with partner Scott Disick, 37 for nine years until 2015 and had three children, but they never married.

Kim remains atop the family leaderboard with her three marriages, tied with former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, 70. In some of the unions, the losses were cut early with quick divorces, while other family members fought for years for their marriages to work out, only to end up going their separate ways. Here’s a look at every Kardashian-Jenner family member’s marriages, as well as their divorces.

Kim Kardashian:

Kim became a first time bride in 2000 at the age of 19, eloping to Las Vegas with music producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years her senior. The two stayed together for four years, divorcing in 2004. By the time season one of KUWTK debuted in 2007, Damon was ancient history for Kim. By season six, Kim accepted NBA player Kris Humphries‘ romantic marriage proposal and the 20 carat diamond engagement ring her gave her. The pair wed in an elaborate ceremony on August 20, 2011, which was the focus of a two-part E! special, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding. She then shocked fans by filing for divorce from Kris after just 72 days of marriage, on Oct. 31, 2011. Their split wasn’t finalized until 2013.

Kim wasn’t single for long though, as she began dating rapper Kanye West by Apr. 2012. In Dec. of that year, the pair announced they were expecting their first child. Daughter North West — now seven — was born on June 15, 2013, and on May 24, 2014, Kim and Kanye said “I Do” in a lavish destination ceremony in Italy. The couple went on to have three more children, sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2, with the youngest two arriving via surrogate. Kim and Kanye have had plenty of ups and downs, most recently with his July 2020 Twitter rant where he claimed he wanted to divorce Kim after she wanted to have him “locked up” for mental health issues. The reality star then revealed to fans that Kanye was having a bipolar episode, and the family went on a trip to the Dominican Republic to repair their marriage. However, Kanye continues to reside on his ranch in Wyoming, while Kim and the kids remain at their Hidden Hills, CA estate.

Khloe Kardashian:

Khloe was lovestruck as soon as she got together with then-NBA star Lamar Odom. The pair met at an Aug. 2009 party thrown by his Lakers teammate Metta World Peace and married exactly one month later on September 27, 2009. Their wedding was televised on KUWTK and E! eventually gave the couple their own spinoff show Khloe and Lamar, which lasted two seasons from 2011-2012.

After Lamar’s playing career came to an end, there were allegations of cheating and drug use by the former pro athlete. Khloe eventually filed for divorce in December 2013, but the paperwork languished in a Los Angeles courthouse for several years. That would later turn out to be a blessing when Lamar suffered a near fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel on Oct. 13, 2015. Since they were still legally married, Khloe was able to make all of his critical medical decisions while he was comatose. She later helped her former love eventually make a near-full recovery after having to learn how to walk and talk again after the 12 strokes he suffered following his OD. The pair’s divorce was finally legalized on Dec. 17, 2016. By then Khloe was already dating then-Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, who she would later have a daughter True Thompson with in April 2018. The couple never married, breaking up in Feb. 2019 after he was involved in several cheating scandals.

Kris Jenner:

Kris Jenner, 64, became a bride at just 22-years-old, marrying high powered attorney Robert Kardashian Sr. on July 8, 1978. She became pregnant with their oldest child Kourtney while on their honeymoon. The couple went on to have three more children, Kim, Khloe and their only son Robert Kardashian Jr., 33. Kris and Robert ran in a high-powered L.A. celebrity circle which included football icon O.J. Simpson and his wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris and Robert separated in the late 1980’s due to her alleged infidelity, and their divorce was finalized in 1991.

Kris wasn’t single for long. She was set up on a date by pals with then-Bruce Jenner, an American athletic hero after winning the gold medal in the 1976 Olympic decathlon. They each had four children and blended their families when Kris and Bruce tied the knot on April 21, 1991, after just under six months of dating. Their union produced two daughters, Kendall, 24, born four years after the couple wed, and Kylie Jenner, 23, who came along in 1997. Kris and Bruce were married for 23 years before divorcing in 2015, following a two year separation. By then “Bruce” had already began transitioning to become who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner:

While known as Bruce, Caitlyn wed three times, with each union ending in divorce. The handsome athlete was married to first wife Chrystie Crownover 1972 to 1981. The pair had two children, daughter Casey, 40, and son Burt, 41. Bruce then wed songwriter Linda Thompson in 1981, but split from the blonde beauty in 1985. Their union produced sons Brandon, 39, and Brody Jenner, 37. Brandon claimed in his 2020 book To Me, He Was Just Dad that “I didn’t see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages of eight and 25,” after his parents split up, as his dad focused on his new family with Kris.

Then-“Bruce” was a staple on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the family’s patriarch, even though Kris was clearly the dominant partner in the relationship. The couple separated in Oct. 2013, releasing a statement that read, “We will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority.” The “best friends” part never came to be, especially after Caitlyn released her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, which at times was highly critical of Kris. Caitlyn wrote, “This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn…I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married.” Cait also called their final years together “acrimonious misery.”