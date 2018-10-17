Kris Humphries ‘Wants Zero Association’ With Kim Kardashian 7 Years After 72-Day Marriage

Happy almost-anniversary, we guess? Kris Humphries is apparently doing better than ever 7-years out from his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian!

Kris Humphries is happier than ever, according to a new report! A source told Us Weekly that almost 7 years to the date of his divorce from Kim Kardashian after 72 days of marriage, Kris is “enjoying the single life” in Minnesota! The insider added that the 32-year-old baller “tries to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible” and “truly wants zero association” with Kim, and it seems like he’s done a good job doing so. Kris has stayed focused on his NBA career, and this is his second season out of the league.

Recall, Kim and Kris began to date in October 2010, and were engaged in May 2011 and married three months later. On Halloween 2011, Kim filed for divorce from Kris, and he filed a response a month later requesting annulment on the grounds of fraud or a decree of legal separation. Many believed that the marriage was a publicity stunt orchestrated by E! and Kris Jenner to help advertise the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The legal battle between the two wasn’t settled until June 3, 2013!

While Kris has definitely stayed out of the Kardashians’ way since the split, he of course has some thoughts on her current marriage, especially because Kanye West swooped in quickly after he and Kim split. When Ye started acting out in May, HollywoodLife.com heard EXCLUSIVELY that Kris believed he was triggered by the Kardashian curse! “Kris has been keeping a watch on all the drama surrounding his ex-wife’s husband Kanye, and Kris is convinced the Kardashian curse is real,” the insider told HL. “Kris has major concerns for Kanye and Kris thinks the pressure from being in that family has everything to do with his instability and his current wild behavior.” Yikes!